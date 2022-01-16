“I respect Paul George, but I really love being me”: Cam Reddish pithily evades comparisons to Clippers superstar as he joins his first Knicks presser

Cam Reddish wants to make his own mark at the New York Knicks even as Paul George comparisons await him if he succeeds.

Cam Reddish was among the country’s most highly-ranked players during his senior year of High School. In him, RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, many basketball fans believed the Duke Blue Devils had the top 3 prospects for the 2019 NBA Draft.

However, following a middling college season where his shot was off, Reddish’s draft projections fell. He was ultimately selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th pick – still in the lottery, but nowhere close to the top-3 status he once enjoyed.

Reddish also suffered through injuries for nearly his entire rookie year while learning NBA pace on the fly. His second year showed glimpses of the promise that led many people to believe he’ll one day be a star.

However, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are hesitant to bet on his ability to become a star. They had a logjam of swingman across their own roster and would’ve been unable to develop Cam the way that would benefit him the best.

Cam Reddish once again puts comparisons to Paul George to the side at his maiden Knicks presser

Cam Reddish appeared in front of New York media for the first time as a Knicks player today. The 22-year-old has been banking on getting increased minutes alongside his college teammate RJ Barrett. Such an extended run will help to cement the second deal he’s looking for.

Reddish projects as a pretty solid ball-handling swingman, given his ability to smoothly move into his pull-up jumper while simultaneously faking the pick-and-roll drop pass. This has often earned him comparisons to Paul George – especially during last year’s playoffs.

The same question has also followed him through to his Knicks tenure. And once again, Cam isn’t falling for the trap. The former Duke one-and-done product answered his comparisons thus:

“Man I really love being me and Cam Reddish. But I do really like Paul George’s game, I see where the similarities come from, and much respect to PG-13. But I really love being me.”

