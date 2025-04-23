Charles Barkley Tries Persuading Kenny Smith To Flip Shaquille O’Neal Upside Down In A Porta Potty While Live On TV

The Inside the NBA crew never fails to keep fans entertained. Whether it’s their basketball analysis or absolute chaos on set, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson always bring the laughs. As the show wraps up its final season on TNT before the crew moves to ESPN, fans are soaking up every moment of the show’s signature, unscripted hilarity.

Over the years, Inside the NBA has churned out countless viral clips. From Barkley’s outrageous takes to Shaq falling on set, the unpredictability has become part of the charm. And this week, that energy hit another level, thanks to an untimely bathroom break.

During a recent episode, the big fella had to run off the set mid-show to attend ‘nature’s call.’ A clip of that moment blew up online. To keep the joke going for a while, the Inside crew had a porta-potty on set for their last show. Soon, Shaq got up from his seat to make good use of it, but the only problem was, they were still on-air.

The big fella went in, made some noise, got done with his business, and came out feeling fresh. While he was in there, making uncomfortable noises, a light in Chuck’s brain went off. He said, “C’mon Kenny, let’s flip it…Let’s flip it, man.” Fortunately, The Jet became the sane voice on set and ruled out the possibility.

They brought a porta potty into Studio J for Shaq 🤣😭 https://t.co/T0maoAOPf3 pic.twitter.com/aR0VYYJDJS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2025

But if they went with Chuck’s idea, it’d have given Inside the NBA yet another viral moment. And knowing Shaq’s playful spirit, he probably would’ve loved it as it’d make him go viral once again. Although Chuck’s plan didn’t amount to anything, the entire segment provided fans with a lot of laughs.

This is the kind of tomfoolery that Inside the NBA is famous for, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way. The show has managed to thrive for decades because of its lighthearted and informal approach to doing game analysis on television.

"I had to pee you dummies" 😂 Shaq clears the air on his untimely exit during last night's Inside 💀 https://t.co/T0maoAPn4B pic.twitter.com/0jMewI53sQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2025

As for the porta-potty and the allegations that Shaq faced, he made it clear why he had to run off the set. After seeing fans making jokes about him, stating that he should be wearing a brown suit, he said, “I had to pee, you dummies.” But having a porta potty handy for a crew of senior citizens, and particularly for the 53-year-old giant, doesn’t seem like a bad idea.