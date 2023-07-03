Despite LeBron James Celebrating $191,000,000 Moves with Lobos, ESPN Analyst ‘Disregards’ Lakers Offseason Roster Changes

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms up before game one against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some huge moves in free agency. The Lakers resigned Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell to big-money deals and also brought in some new blood. Their acquisition of Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, and Taurean Prince shows that they mean business. And, while LeBron James, the leading man of the Lakers is pleased by the Purple and Gold’s $191,000,000 spending spree, ESPN analyst, Tim Bontemps believes the team has not gotten any better.

Advertisement

King James celebrated his team’s big money moves in great style. Opening up a $99.99 bottle of rare Lobos 1707 Anejo, LeBron showed just how ecstatic he is. Seeing as he is now entering his age 39 season, he believes that the Lakers are surrounding him with a championship team. But, while he is enjoying his tequila, there are those who disagree with him.

ESPN analyst claims Lakers off-season moves will not bring LeBron James closer to a title

It’s pretty obvious that LeBron James is now in the twilight years of his career. And, this was made evident by his comments following the Lakers’ Playoff exit, suggesting he had to think about his future in basketball. However, that may not be the case anymore.

Advertisement

The Lakers heard what The King was saying and went out and made some moves. They signed key players like D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura to new deals. And, they also brought in some exceptional new talent in the form of Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince, among others.

Well, based on his Instagram stories and posts, King James is pleased. However, ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps isn’t so sure. In fact, he has gone out on a limb suggesting that the Lakers only look good, because the Denver Nuggets got worse. Not to mention, that the off-season moves they’ve made thus far, do not “materially” bring them closer to a championship.

“I think they’re closer because Denver got worse. Losing Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. But, to me the Lakers didn’t materially get better and if I’m looking at this from LeBron James’ perspective…look if he’s happy it’s all that really matters right? But, if I’m the Lakers and I have LeBron in his age 38-39 season, I’m trying to win a championship right now! And to me, the Lakers didn’t add anybody that materially moved the needle closer.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GetUpESPN/status/1675851034415996930?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It seems as though the Lakers are trying their best to win another championship with The King. After all, with rumors that this could be his last season in LA, it’s no wonder they are going all out.

Advertisement

The Lakers may have one more season with LeBron before he leaves for Atlanta

The Lakers are doing everything they can to win a ring next season and with good reason. Rumors are swirling about this being LeBron James’ last season in LA. Reports suggest Bronny James could be drafted 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. And, given how badly King James wants to play with his son, Atlanta, Georgia may be his final stop before retirement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1673874061406146561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Either way, the 2023-2024 season will be huge for LA. With all the moves that they made, they will be hoping to deliver LeBron his fifth championship.