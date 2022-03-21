“Thing is, Klay Thompson doesn’t say much, so when he yells, you should probably shut up”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals who amongst Stephen Curry or KT yells more at him

Warriors’ star Draymond Green opens up about Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, reveals who yells at him more

The Golden State Warriors have a great combination on their roster. They have their stars, young players, and experienced veterans. The best part about the same is their stars have been together for a decade. The Warriors drafted Stephen Curry in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011, and Draymond Green in 2012. Ever since then, they’ve been together, and have grown together.

Having been together for a decade now, their bond goes way beyond the basketball court. Getting drafted by the Warriors, the trio has spent the majority of their adult lives with the organization, and with each other. As part of a celebration of their decade together in the Bay, NBC Sports Bay Area has a season-long series, ‘A decade in the Bay’, where Kelenna Azubuike interviewed the trio, and the channel broadcasts clips of the same.

Last night, a clip was released where Draymond was asked who yells at him more, Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson yells at Draymond Green more than Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is a cool operator. Even Kobe Bryant has talked about the same, and discussed how unsettling Steph’s calmness is for the opponents. Klay Thompson, on the other hand, is a man of few words. However, if you get him to utter those words, he will come at you with rage.

When Draymond Green was asked about who yells at him more, Steph or Klay, Green named Klay.

“Steph don’t yell much. He has yelled at me before, but you really have to upset Steph for him to yell back. He’s very tactical, and not very loud or bothered… Klay will get upset and yell. Thing is, Klay doesn’t say much, so when he yells, you should probably shut up, cause he’s probably upset. He barely talks, so I get excited when he yells!”

Well, being together for a decade, the trio sure knows each other well, and know when to stop getting in each other’s face. Steve Kerr, who has been there for 8 out of those 10 years, knows the same about his guys. Klay and Steph usually don’t say much, but Draymond makes up for the same.