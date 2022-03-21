Basketball

“Thing is, Klay Thompson doesn’t say much, so when he yells, you should probably shut up”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals who amongst Stephen Curry or KT yells more at him

"Thing is, Klay Thompson doesn't say much, so when he yells, you should probably shut up": Warriors' Draymond Green reveals who amongst Stephen Curry or KT yells more at him
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"They are still my favourites" - Mattia Binotto refuses to label Ferrari as favourites after Bahrain GP 1-2
Next Article
"Two cars in the points, the first point for Zhou" - Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur ecstatic with their first double-points finish since 2020
NBA Latest Post
"Did Klay Thompson pull a Zaza Pachulia on Josh Richardson?": Steve Kerr blasts the Warriors superstar for committing a dangerous foul on the Spurs shooting guard
“Did Klay Thompson pull a Zaza Pachulia on Josh Richardson?”: Steve Kerr blasts the Warriors superstar for committing a dangerous foul on the Spurs shooting guard

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was furious with Klay Thompson after his flagrant…