Charles Barkley, Who Never Received His $10,000 From Shaquille O’Neal, Surprisingly Had Nice Things To Say About His NBAonTNT Co-Host

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been in a war of words with one another for well over a decade. Chuck was already a seasoned veteran in the sports analysis world by the time Shaq decided he wanted to be a part of it as well.

Chuck retired in 2000 as a Houston Rocket and immediately got an offer from Turner Sports, which he took up. Shaq followed suit 11 years later as when he retired as a Boston Celtic, he turned his head towards a gig on ‘Inside the NBA’.

Ever since Chuck and Shaq have been on national TV together, the sports analysis game has never been the same. Their chemistry is unmatched and the banter they have with one another ranges from playful roasts to serious disagreements, all of which make for incredibly entertaining television.

Charles Barkley has only nice things to say about Shaquille O’Neal?

Yes, you read that correctly. Charles Barkley, while at the premiere for Shaq’s HBO documentary, was asked to describe ‘The Big Aristotle’ in a single word. No one stuck to this question as they all used a multitude of words. Chuck in particular would go on to say:

“Funny. Hilarious. Great businessman. Great, great, great player. Hall of Famer.”

Looks like Shaq owing him $10,000 for spelling the word ‘spectacular’ correctly hasn’t really affected his view on the 4x NBA champion.

It is refreshing to see such kind words being uttered from Chuck’s mouth in Shaq’s direction. It’s usually an insult of one kind or the next but rarely do they profuse their affection towards one another.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s relationship

While they don’t say it all too often, there is genuine love between the two Hall-of-Fame frontcourt legends. They’ve admitted on several occasions that their relationship is a big brother-little brother type one.

This comes across the screen very well as, like all brothers, the two get into senseless arguments, blow it out of proportion, and then immediately go back to laughing with one another.

