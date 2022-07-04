Charles Barkley’s “$50 million” net worth made him despise Christmas and the strangeness of being a rich African-American

Charles Barkley explains why he despises Christmas due to his $50 million net worth and why everyone clamors around him for his money.

Charles Barkley is one of the most well-known athletes in the United States. While Barkley is not shy to express his thoughts about basketball, he recently spoke about a far wider subject.

Barkley has never met a difficult subject he couldn’t delve into, and now he’s speaking out about a “dirty, dark secret” in the African-American community.

Chuck has given us many insights into the struggles of being in the African-American community. The NBA Hall of Famer has never shied away from speaking up about the way black people are treated.

“Being Black is hard because there is a double standard because I have to remark on everything that happens in the Black community.” Charles Barkley: “I truly believe..most white people & black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats & their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other.”https://t.co/W9IlIk5vZf — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) April 5, 2021

Barkley also spoke about the lifestyle and people’s behavior around him after he became rich.

According to Charles Barkley, people tend to associate with you more than before if you’re black and wealthy

Christmas is a significant holiday for many people all around the world. The NBA is no different, with their greatest regular-season day featuring spectacular matches between major teams to satisfy all of the fans rejoicing at home.

Everyone in the league adores the holiday, but there is a subset of individuals who despise it. We can locate a Grinch in the NBA in Charles Barkley.

Chuck dislikes how many people attempt to be kind to him around the holidays. This forced the 1993 NBA MVP to acquire a dislike for the occasion.

Barkley has good reason to be upset about Christmas. Chuck kept it real there, and it’s difficult to disagree with him on that point.

“You know, Christmas isn’t much fun for me,” Barkley told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s a complete waste of money.” When you’re black and wealthy, everyone believes they’re a member of your family. Everyone has a relative. Everyone desires a truly thoughtful present. It’s like buying a house for your family members one year, a car the next, then a sweater after.

He learned how to manage his money after his previous agent stole $100 million from him, so it’s easy to see why Chuck approached Christmas in this manner.

Barkley has always been noted for his outspoken views, and he has never refrained from speaking his mind on any issue. But he has a fair argument this time.

