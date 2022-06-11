“Charles Barkley’s going to hell”: Dr. O’Neal dons hat of a fortune-teller when asked what happens after death

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has a hilarious reply when asked what happens when you die? The Diesel can never get enough of his pal Charles Barkley.

Co-panelists on the award-winning show Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, share a great camaraderie. While they share a wonderful relationship, the two Hall of Famers never shy away from throwing shots at each other and are often at loggerheads while discussing basketball.

Whether it’s Shaq poking fun at Barkley for having zero rings or the Suns MVP accusing Big Diesel of riding on Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade’s coattails. The banter between the two legends generates millions of views across all media platforms.

Though their arguments and constant jibes never seize to entertain, Shaq and Chuck share deep mutual respect. The Diesel even addresses the Chuckster as the elder brother he never had. Nonetheless, there is nothing more amusing than watching the two roast each other.

Both O’Neal and Barkley’s bickering isn’t limited to Turner Sports. The two All-Stars never forget to mention something about each other when appearing on other American talk shows as well.

Shaquille O’Neal knows where Charles Barkley is going after death.

Post his decorated NBA career, Shaq continues to enjoy great success in television. The multi-talented athlete has several business ventures under his name and is a regular on TVC. The four-time champion has also appeared in feature films entertaining his fans with his larger-than-life personality.

The Lakers legend truly signifies the term, gentle giant, making him very approachable. His knowledge of a wide array of subjects contributes to this as well. Shaq has three degrees to his name, including a doctorate. Thus the three-time Finals MVP’s knowledge isn’t limited to merely the hardwood.

So much so that Dr. O’Neal even has the answer to where people go after they die, especially in the case of Charles Barkley.

During one such appearance on the late night show with Stephen Colbert, the veteran host asked Shaq, What do you think happens when we die?

While, the Diesel seemed confused with the question at first but replied by saying the following.

“Barkley’s going to hell,” said Shaq having everybody in the audience in splits.

The former Lakers center also knew where he was going, adding.

“I’m going to heaven.”

We know The Chucskster has a sense of humor and would take such jokes sportingly. However, it will be interesting to know the Suns MVP’s response on this.

