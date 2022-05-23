“Charles Barkley cannot ride a horse, I don’t believe it, an elephant? Maybe”: Shaquille O’Neal and NBA Twitter went in denial watching Chuck ride a horse in Dallas

Charles Barkley gets a royal entrance in Dallas following his ongoing rivalry with the Warriors fans in San Francisco.

The Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks has been as personal to Charles Barkley as it has been to the players and the staff that are involved from both teams.

The TNT analyst, true to his nature, has spoken openly of his hate for the Warriors fans. Starting with cheering for Dallas in the middle of the crowd in San Francisco before Game 1 where his NBA on TNT set has been installed for the Finals, to wearing a Boban Marjanovic jersey in Game 2, Chuck didn’t leave an opportunity to get back on the Warriors fans who love to bully one of the biggest bullies of the game.

Also read: “CHUCK YOU SUCK”: Warriors fans had a clear message for Charles Barkley rocking Mavs’ Boban Marjanovic jersey

The Chuckster even went as far as to say “I’ll fu*k your mama” to a heckler in the crowd in a funny and light-hearted exchange. Yes, he really said that while smiling and looking straight into the eyes of the man in the crowd.

But as soon as the cavalry came to Dallas he was all delighted and so is the crowd in Texas who welcomed him as they did when he played for the Houston Rockets towards the end of his career.

Shaquille O’Neal and NBA Twitter compliment the horse for carrying Charles Barkley effortlessly

After 22 years in the media, Sir Charles finally learns how to make an entrance. Growing up in Alabama and having played 4-years in Houston, he should have done it way earlier, but better late than never.

While his whole cast of Inside the NBA continuously tried trolling him sitting at their chairs, Barkley came in riding a horse.

Charles Barkley makes a grand entrance to the TNT stage ahead of Game 3 tonight in Dallas…on a horse! pic.twitter.com/qhwkoNq3aO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2022

His colleagues wished to see him fall all along, but neither Chuck nor the horse falls for that. Shaq ended up complimenting the horse’s back for carrying his big and heavy friend with such ease.

NBA Twitter went into a frenzy after seeing their favorite analyst riding a horse.

Charles Barkley rode a horse into the TNT game studio. These guys are a vibe. — Gboye (@mcgboye) May 23, 2022

Charles Barkley cannot ride a horse. I don’t believe it. An elephant maybe #NBAonTNT — steel-blue entoloma (@AlishaLishy) May 23, 2022

Petition to have Charles Barkley ride a horse through Tiger Walk @NBAonTNT #auburn #wde — Meredith Walsh (@meredithdwalsh) May 23, 2022

The inspiration for Barkley’s entrance tonight. Still has a ways to go to look more natural and comfortable on the horse. Not sure he will ever match the physique though.#NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Y32fxpvMfX — (@KevinDSprague) May 23, 2022

Did you see Barkley trying to get off the horse? — Hallie #6517 #CowboysNation (@hpfwtx45) May 23, 2022

Also read: “Dirk, LeBron, MJ, and Kobe are only players to have scored more than Stephen Curry in 4th Qs”: Warriors superstar is in the top-5 clutch Playoffs players of all time