“I won’t be worked like a dog by ESPN!”: Charles Barkley once revealed fatally hilarious reason why he’ll ALWAYS choose TNT over ESPN

A look back at the time when Charles Barkley couldn’t stop roasting ESPN while being live on air, on national television

Charles Barkley needs to officially be crowned as a national, no, an international treasure already. Seriously, even if you don’t watch television, you’d buy a whole new one, if it was the only way to watch this man go to work.

Over the years, the Chuckster has had so many… iconic moments, that they are starting to get hard to count.

Of course, if we had to pick, it would be the time when he decided to start a beef with all the women in the city of San Antonio.

And of course, when he chose Allen Iverson over Michael Jordan during a little game the Inside crew was playing.

But, if there is to be a third on this list, it can only be one specific moment.

Under recognized, and far too unappreciated, we here at The SportsRush bring you Chuck’s third-greatest moment, of all time… and hence the third-greatest television moment of all time.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Never wear LeBron James shoes around Paul Pierce!”: Wizards stars reveal ‘The Truth’ would get irritated with seeing Lakers star’s kicks in his locker room

Charles Barkley once explained why he’d never go work for ESPN, we absolutely no holds barred

In normal circumstances, most well-known personalities affiliated with a certain station will avoid any direct dissing of any other entities, especially if it is a rival TV station.

Why? Well, to make a long story short, the parties involved just want to avoid any potential lawsuit that may occur.

But Charles Barkley? Well, just take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Chuck may not be the greatest basketball player to ever lace ‘em up. But, we will be damned if he isn’t the greatest sports TV presenter of all time.

Also Read: “Cam Newton gotta let me know what it’s like to dunk!”: Steph Curry couldn’t fathom Panthers QB’s dunking touchdown against Falcons