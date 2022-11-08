“Charles Barkley’s Shot Might Hurt Their Eyes!”: When Tiger Woods Obliterated Chuck’s Golf Swing

Charles Barkley is a lot of things. During his playing days, he was an all-time great athlete, who despite his size, battled valiantly amongst the trees. And after the end of his playing career, he decided to become an analyst on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’.

Though, to be completely honest, he is more of a comedian on the hit show than anything else.

Speaking of funny though, the man’s golf shot was once a thing of pure comedy. And in case you haven’t had the pleasure of seeing the shot already, just take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

A thing of beauty, is it not?

Well, the man’s shot went so viral, even the great Tiger Woods was asked to analyze it. And let’s just say, the man knew not the meaning of holding back.

Also Read: “How many shots has Michael Jordan missed?”: Owner of $3.8 Billion NFL Franchise defends his GM with MJ example

Tiger Woods believed the clip of Charles Barkley’s shot would hurt people’s eyes

You know a person is good at what they do when people who don’t even follow the sport know their name. Such is the case with Tiger Woods and golf.

So, with the man having gotten to a level of prestige in golf early on in his career, everyone on the planet wants his hallowed advice.

And on one occasion, while Charles Barkley may not have been expecting it, he got it anyway.

Yikes! Not great.

Now, given the man Charles Barkley is, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see this being the genesis of a beef between the two. But, while there were a few occasions of back and forth between these two, the Chuckster actually may have taken this advice to heart.

Charles Barkley changed his golf swing completely

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and it appears Charles Barkley has one of his own.

You see, after years of ridicule targeting him and his swing. The man finally decided to take action. And this was the glorious result.

Self-improvement?

You just love to see it.

Also Read: Stephen Curry, Who Received a Valuable $100 Lesson From Sonya Curry, Shares Beautiful Story About Daughter Riley