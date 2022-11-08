“How many shots has Michael Jordan missed?”: Owner of $3.8 Billion NFL Franchise defends his GM with MJ example

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Isray and the Colts have had a tough run of luck this season. After moving on from Carson Wentz, the team brought in Matt Ryan, but the results have put Chris Ballard’s job on the line. Isray backs Ballard, comparing him to Michael Jordan.

The Indianapolis Colts have been in a mediocre state for a long time. After Andrew Luck’s retirement, they’ve tried and tested several members at the quarterback position.

Jacoby Brissett filled in for some time, then Phillip Rivers was in, and then Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan. Well, it was Matt Ryan. Now the Colts are rolling with Sam Ehlinger. However, there has been very little to cheer about.

The Colts just lost to the New England Patriots 26-3, with Ehlinger going 15/29 for 103 yards and 1 interception. Indy needs a hard reset, and the changes may start at the top. GM Chris Ballard’s job has come into question as he’s been unable to find a competitive roster with a consistent answer at quarterback.

Recently, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich while installing interim coach Jeff Saturday.

We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022

Also Read: “$3.5 Billion Colts Owner Jim Irsay Is The Biggest Problem For The Franchise”: NFL Analyst Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Frank Reich’s Firing

Jim Isray Compares Chris Ballard To Michael Jordan

With all the jobs in question and the firing of the head coach, many wondered if GM Chris Ballard would be the next to go. After all, it only makes sense for the owner to want to clean house for his $3.8 billion franchise.

Isray was asked if Ballard would be returning for the next season, and he backed him. Isray made some big comparisons, even mentioning Michael Jordan to show his support for Ballard.

#Colts owner Jim Irsay says “of course” he expects GM Chris Ballard to be back after this season. “You know how many shots Michael Jordan has missed?” Irsay asks, defending Ballard. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2022

It’s a valid point to make, but at some point Ballard is going to need to show that he has the potential to build a competitive roster. Of course, the first task he’ll have will be to find a competent quarterback. Whether that comes through the draft or elsewhere is still up in the air, but Ballard will need to answer that question if he’ll want to keep his job going forward.

Also Read: Dan Snyder Washington Commanders: How Much Will It Cost To Buy The Commanders And Will Jeff Bezos Make A Play?