“It was surreal!”: Andrew Wiggins tries to explain what he felt during the Final 2 Minutes in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins sat down with Vince Carter to discuss his thoughts moment before winning his first ever NBA Championship

2022 is a year of things coming back to balance. After a rough two years of COVID, the world is trying to return to normal. The same happened with the NBA. After two years of being away from the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors made their way back to the top and took down the Boston Celtics 4-2 to seize the NBA Championship.

Stephen Curry led the group with his miraculous performances, but he wasn’t the only one. Andrew Wiggins used the playoffs, especially the Finals, to prove his worth and to shut up all the doubters and haters. The Maple Jordan averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the 6 games against the Boston Celtics.

The most impressive feat achieved by Wiggins was his lockdown defense on Jayson Tatum. Wigs completely shut down the 24-year-old Celtics star while contributing greatly on the offensive end. When Wiggins sat down with Vince Carter, they discussed the Finals and much more.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant passed the torch to Andrew Wiggins in 2016, just as Mamba did to Michael Jordan in 1998

Andrew Wiggins described how it felt moments before the Final Buzzer in Game 6

In 2019, when the Warriors traded for Andrew Wiggins, and a first round pick(that turned out to be Jonathan Kuminga), people assumed the front office had lost their mind. Wiggins was the 1st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but had never been able to live up to his true potential. However, in the Warriors system, with the coaching staff and the veterans around, Wigs blossomed.

He earned his first All-Star selection, being selected as a starter in his very first time. With his two-way playstyle, he took the pressure off Klay Thompson on defensive end of the floor.

When Vince Carter asked him to describe the two minutes leading to the final buzzer of Game 6, Wiggins said,

“There were a thousand thoughts going through my head. You know now you’re a champion, but it doesn’t even feel real. I can’t even explain it. It’s hard to explain. In the final two minutes, looking around, seeing my teammates, seeing their excitement, and everything just building up, building up to the final buzzer. Then it rings, and you’re a champion. You celebrate with your team, and then it hits you. It’s surreal. It’s the best feeling ever!”

Also Read: Stephen Curry’s Warriors have +700 odds of winning NBA title, thanks to $200 million worth star’s decision

Standing up to all the haters, and shutting them all up with his performances, Andrew Wiggins has earned his wings. Hopefully, he continues to keep getting better, and can help the Dubs win more titles.