Charles Barkley’s ugly bar fight cost him just $320 when it could have been much worse for his $50 million wealth

NBA legend Charles Barkley can’t tolerate digs at his group, which a person in a bar found out the rough way

An NBA, just like the rest of us, is a human being. They have feelings and emotions and feel hurt and pain the same way we do. However, people often assume that because these players earn millions of dollars, they can say whatever they want.

Nowadays, many people go after players on social media and in arenas. We saw instances of fans misbehaving with the players in person during the last playoffs.

However, things weren’t the same during the 90s and earlier. Fans weren’t as frank with the players and used to respect them. Back in 1997, an incident happened with NBA legend Charles Barkley. The player was in a bar with his friends, where he was heckled by a fan. Chuck was really lucky to get away for cheap after how he responded to the unruly fan.

Charles Barkley avoided a hefty fine, got away by paying just $320

In 1997, Barkley was part of the Houston Rockets, and the team had come to Orlando for a preseason game against the Magic. The 6’6″ forward was out with his posse, and an unruly 20-year-old construction worker decided to take on the star.

The man, standing at 5’2, knew he couldn’t confront Charles Barkley physically. Instead, he threw a cup of ice at the Rockets star. When Chuck didn’t react, the man threw another glass of ice, which hit a member of his group.

Barkley got up and went towards the man. An off-duty police officer tried to stop the big guy, but he was adamant and picked up the 20 y/o and threw him through a glass window.

Barkley was arrested, and Clyde Drexler had to pay a hefty $6000 bail to get him out. As for the legal ramifications, there was an out-of-court settlement for the civil matter, and Chuck paid a $320 fine and two community service visits.