Basketball

6’6″ Charles Barkley dunks on 393 foot monster for a Nike advert!

6'6" Charles Barkley dunks on 393 foot monster for a Nike advert!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Riley and Ayesha Curry take shots at $2.06 Billion worth California franchise while helping Stephen Curry prepare for the ESPYs
Next Article
"They played the French anthem for me" - Charles Leclerc feels partly French after anthem goof-up in 2017 F2 Championship
NBA Latest Post
6'6" Charles Barkley dunks on 393 foot monster for a Nike advert!
6’6″ Charles Barkley dunks on 393 foot monster for a Nike advert!

Charles Barkley might be fearsome on the court but how does he square up against…