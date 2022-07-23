6’6″ Charles Barkley dunks on 393 foot monster for a Nike advert!

Charles Barkley might be fearsome on the court but how does he square up against a Kaiju? Nike’s brilliant advert was one for the books!

Charles Barkley was only 6’6 and yet amongst the fiercest rebounders to ever play in the NBA. So in his prime, Nike decided to make an advert that would tear the internet up.

The Round Mound of Rebound would go face to face against Godzilla. Yes, the giant terrorizing kaiju! At the time, movies such as Jurrasic Park were trending and hence it made sense for an advert of this sort.

Godzilla faces off against former professional basketball player and the “Round Mound of Rebound” Charles Barkley in a promotion for Nike. The commercial was helmed by Industrial Light and Magic, who worked on films such as Jurassic Park and Men In Black. (1992) pic.twitter.com/KPVggV96Tr — Crazy Ass Moments in Godzilla History (@godzilla_moment) July 22, 2022

Nike even created a trailer for the same. A matchup between a 393ft monster and a 6’6″ rebound machine. One for the ages.

Also read: Only a $17,000 fine for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician!

A trailer was even created to tease the historic matchup, alongside shirts and even a comic from Dark Horse Comics. pic.twitter.com/9IPPJEe1Tm — Crazy Ass Moments in Godzilla History (@godzilla_moment) July 22, 2022

Godzilla wears glasses like Hakeem Olajuwon and gets dunked on by Charles Barkley!

But what was the reason for this? For one, Charles had just won the MVP award and Dark Horse Comics, you will better know them as DC comics decided to make a single-issue comic about Barkley facing off against the Kaiju. You can read more here.

The iconic meme, where Godzilla can be seen in sneakers attempting a layup came through this comic. A crossover for the ages. This ad campaign had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The Godzilla vs Barkley comic also features some noteworthy moments including Godzilla doing layups, seen in this panel which has become the source of many jokes on the internet. pic.twitter.com/J7BCNic8uG — Crazy Ass Moments in Godzilla History (@godzilla_moment) July 22, 2022

Nike even made a ton of promotional t-shirts! And as expected the ad did extremely well.

Finally, here are some images of various Godzilla vs Barkley shirts. pic.twitter.com/WoxbcCeYFh — Crazy Ass Moments in Godzilla History (@godzilla_moment) July 22, 2022

This story from our vault is one designed to remind the masses that Sir Charles is a legend for a reason. Also, here is the commercial in case you were interested.

Also read: Charles Barkley given a massive $50-75 million a year boost to leave Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA