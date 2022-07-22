6ft 6” Charles Barkley’s DNA test reveals he is ‘blacker’ than Snoop Dogg in unbelievable turn of events

When Charles Barkley found the card he had over the head of Snoop Dogg, and just how hilariously he decided to play it

Charles Barkley is perhaps the funniest man on the face of the planet.

NBA fans around the globe have had the privilege to tune in to TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ to put on an absolute show. The best part? A lot of the time, he believed he wasn’t doing anything even remotely outlandish.

But don’t be mistaken. When he wanted to be funny on purpose, by lord almighty was he!

You need an example? Sure! That’s what we’re here for, after all.

Way back in 2010, a full decade before the coronavirus became a problem, the Chuckster, and Snoop Dogg of all people decided to take a DNA test together to find out their heritage. And let’s just say, the results were hardly the type you’d expect.

Charles Barkley is ‘blacker’ than Snoop Dogg

Oh yeah.

You know, we could explain this whole thing to you. Or… we could just show it to you.

Which one do you think we chose?

As Kenny Smith noted in that clip, Charles Barkley also has more Caucasian descent than Snoop Dogg… while also having a higher percentage of African descent than Snoop Dogg.

Yeah, we’re as confused as you are.

With regards to this amazing little anecdote though, our only regret is we’ve never seen Charles Barkley call the iconic rapper, ‘whitey’ since the conclusion of this interview.

All we can really do is keep praying on that one.

