Charles Barkley’s worth $50 million but he could have been working at McDonald’s all his life

Charles Barkley might be worth millions today, 50 million Dollars to be precise but what if he wasn’t who he was? Where would he be?

Charles Barkley, NBA legend, revered host on Inside the NBA, and a McDonald’s aficionado? Well, yes if we’re going by his early years and the flurry of stories that came out he would be described as a fan of McDonald’s.

Charles Barkley on the bike at practice eating McDonalds breakfast yelling at his teammates top 5 funniest mental pictures — @Notgleams on IG (@notgleams) July 23, 2016

There was that infamous story about him on an exercise bike, yelling at his teammates, all the while devouring a big mac? we presume.

He also once said that he never made the McDonalds All-American team but he sure ate a lot of them.

Dick Vitale: “Were you a McDonalds All-American?”

Sir Charles Barkley: “No, I ate McDonalds.”

What a guy. — Hayden Hooper (@haydenhooper01) January 19, 2019

“I’ve eaten a lot of McDonalds but I was never a McDonald’s All-American.” Charles Barkley 🍔🍟😂 — Five-Star Basketball (@5starbasketball) March 20, 2015

But what if he wasn’t a basketball player? What if he wasn’t 6’5 tall?

Also read: Charles Barkley recalls a bizarre reason he gave $100 to a homeless man while sitting with Michael Jordan on the Oprah Winfrey show

Charles Barkley’s worth $50 million but why did he say he would be working at McDonald’s?

In a recent interview, he confessed that if he didn’t have his height, he would be working at McDonald’s!

I asked Charles Barkley what he’d be doing today if he’d been born 5’10” instead of 6’5”: “I’d be saying, ‘Welcome to McDonald’s, how can I help you?” We then talked about hidden talents & changing the world. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/F6UfdXykgf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2022

In his own words, he said “I’d be saying, ‘Welcome to McDonald’s, how can I help you?”. Being the sport that he is, Barkley is the kind of guy who would take things lightheartedly and his answer is surprisingly humble.

Also read: $50 million man Charles Barkley shockingly took money under the table from agents in college, announces it needs to be legal