Basketball

Charles Barkley’s worth $50 million but he could have been working at McDonald’s all his life

Charles Barkley's worth $50 million but he could have been working at McDonald’s all his life
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Belfast pitch report: Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report for IRE vs AFG 1st T20I
Next Article
India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Asia Cup 2022 cricket team list India player list
NBA Latest Post
Charles Barkley's worth $50 million but he could have been working at McDonald’s all his life
Charles Barkley’s worth $50 million but he could have been working at McDonald’s all his life

Charles Barkley might be worth millions today, 50 million Dollars to be precise but what…