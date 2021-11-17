“Chemistry is a class where you figure out 2+2=10”- Dennis Rodman reveals his bizarre thoughts about Chicago Bulls’ chemistry

5x Champion Dennis Rodman put the student in ‘student-athlete’ when he tried to describe what the subject Chemistry involves.

Former Chicago Bulls forward, Dennis Rodman is one of the most controversial players in league history. He comes across as a singular character even today, with his brightly dyed hair, short-lived marriages, and cross-dressing.

The list of outrageous things Dennis Rodman said and did is endless. Only a peculiar figure like him can befriend the supreme leader of North Korea. In addition, he tried to defend that move by saying Kim Jong-un is ‘just a Bulls fan”.

He had a way of responding to every question by the media which was headline-worthy. When asked if the Chicago Bulls’ chemistry was overrated, his answer left the media as well as the fans equally dumbfounded.

“Chemistry is a class you take in high school or college, where you figure out 2 + 2 = 10, or something.”

When taken out of context, it looks like the worm never stepped foot in a classroom. Dealing with someone as unconventional as Rodman, it is difficult to predict if he actually meant it or was being sarcastic.

It could either mean that the Bulls’ chemistry was so good they were worth a lot more together than they were individually or that he doesn’t know what chemistry or basic arithmetic is for that matter.

A side of Dennis Rodman that media fails to capture

Despite all his antics off the court, Dennis was one hell of a player. He was a force to reckon with on the defensive end. Most teams put up with him because he was great at what he did. 2x defensive players of the year, 5 championships, 8x All-Defensive team, these accolades speak for themselves.

Before he joined the Chicago Bulls, he was going through an extremely rough time. After Craig Sager helped him in dealing with suicidal thoughts, Rodzilla decided to completely reinvent himself. This gave birth to the crazy Dennis Rodman we know and enjoy watching.

He reflected on those troubled days later in his book, “I tried to kill the Rodman that had tried to conform to what everybody wanted him to be”. He never tried to defend the outrageous things he did but at the same time was never apologetic for being himself. It’s a quality very few people have the strength to possess.

In his early days, Rodman would drive downtown and hand homeless people $100 bills in Detroit. He told the New York Times, “There are a lot of people out there that are more worthy of the money I make”.

A deeper dive into his interviews and quotes reveal a different side to Dennis the Menace. He was ahead of his time and did not let others decide what he should and shouldn’t do.

