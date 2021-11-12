“Dennis Rodman made me feel so shocked!”: Former Bulls player’s daughter Trinity Rodman reacts to her father’s surprise visit

Trinity Rodman reacts to her father and former Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman showing up to her playoff game

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman surprised his daughter Trinity Rodman at her playoff game against North Carolina. She embraced her father despite Rodman’s absence from her life and opened up about their relationship in an Instagram post.

The Chicago Bulls star is just as famous for his off-court antics as he is for his on-court heroics. He was the defensive player of the year for two consecutive seasons and a 7-time NBA rebounding champion. In addition to these accolades, he is known for befriending North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un and dating pop star Madonna.

His daughter Trinity Rodman plays in the National Women’s Soccer League for Washington Spirits while his son DJ Rodman is a forward for Washington Cougars. The sports genes clearly run in the family.

Over the weekend, Dennis Rodman attended Washington Spirits vs North Caroline to support his daughter Trinity Rodman. The two shared an emotional moment on the field and the Washington Spirits ultimately won the game as well. “This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis Rodman showed up to an NWSL game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything”

Trinity Rodman hopes to improve her relationship with Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman is the youngest player in league history and went #2 overall in the draft earlier this year. In addition, she is the youngest American goal scorer in NWSL history. She is one of the best players on Washington Spirits this season recording 6 goals and 5 assists so far.

The playoff game against North Carolina was a big one for her and Dennis Rodman’s presence made it an emotional one as well. Although her father has been largely absent from her life she appreciated his effort after the game in her Instagram post. She opened up about their troubled relationship and how they go months without communicating.

“My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication.”

For Trinity, her mother has been the role model in her life even though she is not an ‘NBA legend’. Although her relationship with Dennis Rodman will not magically get better because of one playoff game, she looks forward to improving it with her father’s support.

