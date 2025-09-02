mobile app bar

Chet Holmgren Laments Over Past Year’s Injuries, Provides Update On Offseason Work

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren attends the game between the Dallas Wings and the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena

Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren attends the game between the Dallas Wings and the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since entering the NBA, Chet Holmgren has endured an injury-riddled career, and after missing more than half of the 2024–25 season, he’s determined to bounce back stronger. Ahead of training camp, he shared an update on what to expect from him and reflected on how setbacks have shaped his journey.

Holmgren’s first major absence came in his rookie year, when a Lisfranc injury sidelined him for the entire 2022–23 campaign. He recovered and returned the following season, pushing Victor Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year race. Alas, last season, a hip injury forced him to miss 39 games.

Holmgren made his comeback when the Oklahoma City Thunder needed him most, and although not at his peak, he still averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game, playing a pivotal role in their Finals triumph. What he seeks now is consistency, as returning from injury never quite left him feeling 100%.

Replying to a question on social media platform Snapchat, the OKC man said, “I just gotta stay healthy, man. Last year, I was getting to all my different spots at the beginning of the year, and then I got hurt.” 

Holmgren was referring to the Thunder’s clash with the Golden State Warriors on November 10, when a hard fall sidelined him for much of the season. He didn’t return until February, and that’s a setback he hopes to avoid this time around.

“I didn’t quite feel like me when I came back… I was able to get it right this summer,” Holmgren continued, suggesting that he’s now feeling much better than he did when he came back to action midway last season. The 23-year-old is also taking his workouts seriously, as seen in the training videos circulating on social media. Naturally lanky, he has admitted he’s trying to add weight, something that would greatly improve his physicality.

A positive is that Holmgren understands what his body needs. He knows that not all workouts can be the same, and what works for someone else may not work for him. In an older appearance on the Road Trippin show, he stated, “You have to figure out how to maximize what god gave you. LeBron’s plan would not work for me! My plan would not work for LeBron.”

Considering how impactful a half-fit Chet was for OKC last season, it’s only natural to have higher expectations from a fully fit version of him heading into his fourth year. The Thunder look as formidable as ever, and Chet will aim to take the next step toward reaching the All-Star level many believe he’s more than capable of.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these