“LeBron’s Plan Would Not Work For Me”: Chet Holmgren Breaks Down How Different Workout Plans Are For NBA Stars

At 39, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA, a feat possible due to his impeccable work ethic and fitness routine. Young players like Chet Holmgren dream of emulating the Lakers superstar in playing at a high level until they hit 40. However, the Thunder star understands that he’d chart a unique path rather than follow James’ to play as long as he has.

During Holmgren’s appearance on the Road Trippin’ show, Richard Jefferson suggested to the 22-year-old that he should follow the four-time MVP’s fitness regiment. The retired star, and the Lakers forward’s former teammate, revealed that the four-time Finals MVP has a very tight schedule daily, with multiple workout sessions.

However, the Thunder star shot down the idea and explained why Jefferson’s idea wasn’t realistic. He said,

“Everybody’s body is different. If I tried to do a versa climber class before training camp, get my lift in, go out there, do training camp, and then still get my shots in, either before or after, I’d be 120 lbs! I’d drop weight so quick! Everybody’s body is different. You have to figure out how to maximize what god gave you. LeBron’s plan would not for me! My plan would not work for LeBron.”

Holmgren has seemingly studied James’ workout routine and realized that emulating it wouldn’t bode well for his slender physique. The OKC center’s game is closer to Kevin Durant’s than the Lakers superstar’s playing style. Like the Phoenix Suns superstar, the 22-year-old uses his height and excellent shooting ability to great effect.

He understands it’d be better if he worked out with Durant and followed his methods. Fortunately for him, the two-time Finals MVP has no qualms in helping him fulfill his potential. While there’s not much Holmgren can steal from James’ training regiment, he can surround himself with the right people like the four-time NBA champion has.

LeBron’s strong bond with his trainer

In an interview with Tonal in 2022, James provided an insight into his relationship with his trainer Mike Mancias, and how he has helped prolong his career. He said,

“When it comes to me and Mike, he works with me; I work with him. He knows what I need; I know what he wants… We’ve been doing this for so long that it becomes second nature, and he’s another efficient guy. He’s straight to it. Let’s get in. Let’s get our work and—boom—let’s get out.”

Mancias, who has been the Lakers superstar’s personal trainer for nearly two decades, has helped him extend his career beyond the realms of what was thought could be possible. James remains one the best players in the NBA at 39 due to the work he’s put in, and his trainer has played a critical role in helping him develop habits that have helped him remain an elite player over two decades since he was drafted.