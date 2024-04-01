mobile app bar

“LeBron Doesn’t F*** With Drake Anymore”: James Rapping Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Like That’ Verse Has NBA Fans Speculating

Sourav Bose
Published

Credits: ZUMA WIRE, ICON SPORTSWIRE, and MEDIA PUNCH

The playful nature of LeBron James has raised the eyebrows of the NBA community. During the warmup of the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent game, the 39-year-old was seen rapping along to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Like That’ verse. Given that this had very direct disses at rappers Drake and J.Cole, James’ actions have led to speculation regarding his relationship with Drake.

The situation circled the backstory surrounding the lyrics of the rap. In October 2023, Drake and J.Cole collaborated on a song, titled ‘First Person Shooter’, where they included themselves and Lamar as part of “the big three” of the rap game. However, the duo also sneakily attempted to establish a pecking order placing themselves on top by adding volume to their accomplishments.

With producer Metro Boomin’ not on good terms with Drake himself, Lamar joined the 30-year-old’s project to express his thoughts. In the ‘Like That’ song of the ‘We Don’t Trust You’ album, the 36-year-old directed harsh words towards his contemporaries. “Motherf**k the big three, ni**a, it’s just big me,” he wrote as a response to Drake and J.Cole.

Interestingly, James was caught rapping precisely this verse, adding fuel to the fire. Expectedly, James’ actions, despite his historically close relationship with Drake became a key area of interest among the fans as they expressed their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). One fan mentioned his verdict on the 39-year-old’s view of the artist from Canada, commenting, “LeBron doesn’t f*** with Drake anymore”.

Another viewer hinted at the same while pointing out the potential reaction of the Canadian rapper. He mentioned, “Drake fuming rn”.

One more supporter continued a similar narrative while highlighting Drake’s shocking reaction. He stated, “Drake seeing Lebron rap the diss track against him”, before posting an image of the rapper looking dumbfounded.

Amidst the mockery, the validity of the concerns remains questionable. After all, James has shared an exemplary friendship with Drake over the years. With both endorsing Nike, the rapper even dedicated the song ‘Forever’ to the Akron-born. Further, the 4x champion has returned the gesture by appearing in the artist’s concerts before inviting him to an episode of, “Who’s Interviewing Who?”

That said, while there is ample proof to suggest LeBron James and Drake get along very well, it only makes the actions of the NBA superstar more confusing. After all, why would he rap along to a specific verse that clearly takes a shot at his so-called close friend?

Perhaps the relationship between the two gargantuan figures has seen significant change after all.

