Former Lakers Star Accuses Danny Green Of Smoking For Rejecting Notion That Shaquille O’Neal Wouldn’t Ruin Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren’s Career

Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance during his prime was unlike anything the NBA had seen. Standing at 7’1” with a frame that combined raw strength and surprising agility, Shaq didn’t just beat defenders, he humiliated them. From the moment he entered the league, he made grown men look like helpless kids in the paint and often forced teams to change their defensive schemes entirely just to slow him down.

Despite all his greatness, Shaq doesn’t seem to care about uplifting the new generation. Although he has countless honors on his resume and is praised unanimously for having the most dominant prime in NBA history, Shaq often inserts himself in modern-day hoop debates.

His latest foray into the hypothetical saw him go at Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, two of the finest young talents in the league, on his podcast. He said, “I would make both of them mother****ers quit…I hate putting myself forward in time but … I’m going to back his a** and elbow right in his mother****ing mouth.”

When Danny Green recently made an appearance on Run It Back, he was asked to comment on what Shaq said about the new generation. Although Green acknowledged that Shaq might’ve been able to bully Wemby and Chet, forcing them to quit is not possible. “Wemby does not seem like a kid that would quit on anything,” Green added.

Danny Green says Shaq would’ve been in ‘hell’ if he had to match up against Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren "Wemby and Chet Holmgren would've given Shaq a lot of hell." (🎥 @RunItBackFDTV ) pic.twitter.com/ItbMSDud35 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 9, 2025

However, Patrick Beverley is confident that Shaq will destroy both of them. Responding to the Green clip, he wrote on X, “Danny on that Devil lettuce. Shaq would destroy both of them. foul both of them out, put some RespecK on Shaq.”

Danny on that Devil lettuce 🥬 Shaq would destroy both of them. foul both of them out 🤦🏾‍♂️ put some RespecK on Shaq @PatBevPod https://t.co/MwfKTr9WoD — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 9, 2025

Whether Shaq would be able to destroy their careers or not is a moot point. We practically can’t reach a conclusion in this debate.

Shaquille O’Neal wants to put an end to people calling Chet Holmgren phenomenal

On most days, Shaq is a very chill person. He doesn’t talk ill of people without any reason, but when it comes to NBA discussions, especially if a center is involved, Shaq changes his tone. Maybe it’s because he considers himself the leader of the “big-man alliance,” or it’s some other reason, but Shaq rarely praises modern centers.

Last year, for example, on his podcast, Adam Lefkoe called OKC’s Chet Holmgren “phenomenal.” While praising the youngster’s talent, Lefkoe was trying to ask how Shaq would perform against him.

However, the big fella took the conversation to a different direction and asked Lefkoe not to throw big words around for people who haven’t earned them. He said, “Phenomenal is not the right word…He’s good, but don’t be going no ‘promising’ and ‘great’ and ‘future Hall of Famer.’”

“You can’t say he’s dominant unless he’s done it for a consistent amount of time. I’m not talking two or three games, I’m talking years,” Shaq added. If players like Holmgren and Wemby continue to do well for the next few years, it’ll be interesting to see if Shaquille O’Neal will give them their flowers or not.