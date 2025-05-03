“Put Some Respect on Our Name”: Kevin Garnett Describes Thunder’s Attitude Heading Into the 2nd Round

The Thunder has become the first team to advance to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Unlike most teams in the postseason, the Grizzlies didn’t pose much of a threat. In many cases, a relatively easy first-round series win could make a team grow complacent. But Kevin Garnett doesn’t see that happening with the Thunder. He firmly believes OKC has their eyes set on establishing their dominance in the league.

Advertisement

It was clear, following OKC’s 51-point Game 1 win, that they were miles ahead of the Grizzlies. That marked the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA Playoffs history. Due to the lack of resistance from Memphis, Oklahoma City didn’t have to reveal all they are capable of.

The Thunder will face either the Nuggets or the Clippers in the second round. Denver and LA are currently battling it out in an extended first-round series, which is allowing the Thunder multiple days of rest. Although many teams could lollygag during this time, Garnett sees hunger in OKC.

In a recent episode of TICKET & THE TRUTH, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce spoke about the Thunder as contenders. Although either the Nuggets or Clippers can pose a threat, Garnett believes the Thunder are ready for whatever comes their way.

“The Thunder are playing like, ‘Put some respect on our name,'” Garnett said. “‘Y’all talking about all that Boston and LA s**t; put some respect on our name.'”

Garnett has a great point. A lot of the discourse entering the playoffs pointed toward the Celtics and Lakers. Ironically, Los Angeles didn’t even make it out of the first round, losing in five games to the Timberwolves.

The Celtics have earned the right to high praise since they are the defending champions. But that doesn’t eliminate the greatness the Thunder has displayed.

OKC has one of the best players in the league in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but SGA doesn’t take credit for leading his team to victory. He gave flowers to big man Chet Holmgren for the Thunder’s ability to advance to the next round.

Holmgren played amazingly against the Grizzlies

The Thunder has clinched the top seed in the West the past two seasons. The difference between those years was that they were significantly lacking experience in their first go-round. That is no longer the case, and it’s apparent in the play of their young stars.

Gilgeous-Alexander witnesses it the most in Holmgren. The former second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has come into his own this postseason, according to the MVP candidate.

“He’s a world of a better player,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Smarter, more physical. The game is slowing down for him. Everything I expected out of Chet. The talent alone has always been there, but the work ethic is what makes him who he is.”

Holmgren’s two-way ability is not a replaceable trait. His impact on both the offensive and defensive ends has been instrumental in the Thunder’s dominant reign over the league this season. As long as he remains consistent, the Thunder’s odds for winning it all will continue to look good.