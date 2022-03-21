Basketball

‘I’m a superstar, I should be in a bus’ – Bryan Danielson says LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady inspired him to take care of his body

Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired by LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady. 
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"I’m hoping this is as bad as it gets" - Lando Norris is expecting pain from McLaren in the coming races
Next Article
"They are still my favourites" - Mattia Binotto refuses to label Ferrari as favourites after Bahrain GP 1-2
NBA Latest Post
Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired by LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady. 
‘I’m a superstar, I should be in a bus’ – Bryan Danielson says LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady inspired him to take care of his body

Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired…

NFL Latest News
Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired by LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady. 
‘I’m a superstar, I should be in a bus’ – Bryan Danielson says LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady inspired him to take care of his body

Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired…

WWE Latest News
Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired by LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady. 
‘I’m a superstar, I should be in a bus’ – Bryan Danielson says LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady inspired him to take care of his body

Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired…