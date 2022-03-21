‘I’m a superstar, I should be in a bus’ – Bryan Danielson says LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady inspired him to take care of his body

Bryan Danielson recently talked about his health and fitness and revealed that he was inspired by LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady.

In the world of professional wrestling, the accomplishments of Bryan Danielson needs no introduction. The wrestler has travelled all around the globe and has faced numerous opponents. Speaking with Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson talked about his health and fitness and credited LeBron James, John Cena and Tom Brady as inspiration.

Debuted in AEW the last year, the pro wrestler has given cutthroat competition to many wrestlers since then. Bryan Danielson had revealed previously that he had joined AEW due to a lighter work schedule. At 40, the wrestler has been giving stiff competition to his opposition and has been demonstrating his top game.

Danielson said that he considered being frugal as a point of pride. However, the words of Tom Brady and LeBron James made sense to him. He added that the basketball superstar’s words were like a light switch that went off into his head.

“Tom Brady, the work he’s put in. LeBron James came out and said he spends a million dollars on his body every year just so he can continue to play basketball at the highest level. That was a light switch that went off in my head because I’m a frugal human being who doesn’t like to spend money on anything and almost considered it a point of pride. When I heard him say that, it made so much sense to me.”

‘I’m a superstar, I should be in a bus.’

Speaking about John Cena, the AEW wrestler revealed that the inspiration from the WWE superstar led him to spend money on his body.

“John Cena had mentioned, not to me, he just said it. He got the bus, not because ‘I’m a superstar, I should be in a bus.’ He got it so he could sleep better because that was the only way he could continue doing what he does. I, in no way, shape, or form need a bus, but spending money on my body is something that I only recently, the last year and a half, two years, is something that I really invested in.” concluded Bryan Danielson.

Danielson joined AEW last year on September 5, 2021at the All Out pay-per-view. He has since competed for the AEW World Championship twice. He is currently in a tag team with Jon Moxley after William Regal forced them to shake hands and became their manager.





Click here to read more about WWE.