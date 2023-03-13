“At least One Game”: Stephen Curry Ponders the Uncertain Future of the Warriors, Reminisces About Oracle Arena

Jun 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Danny Green (14) during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors shocked the world when they won it all last season. It was an amazing feat, one made even more special by the fact that it was the Warriors’ first championship win in the Chase Center. Their first banner since the franchise moved back to San Francisco.

Prior to that, the Dubs had won three of their trophies in the Oracle Arena. The primary base of operations for the team during the Curry era. And now, with things up in the air in Golden State, Steph cannot help but want to play in Oakland one last time.

Stephen Curry wants to play at least one game every season at the Oracle Arena in Oakland

The upcoming off-season is a big one for the Golden State Warriors. While Steph and the rest of the roster will be worried about winning a fifth championship, the front office has a lot of things to consider.

The squad is aging, and veterans like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are now looking expendable. Even the Dubs’ General Manager Bob Myers could be on his way out. This, however, isn’t exactly breaking news.

Everyone knows that the Warriors need an upheaval. Even Stephen Curry, who is perhaps the only untouchable player on the roster. With that in mind, one cannot help but reminisce about the good old days. So, when Curry appeared on NBC’s Dubs Talk and was asked about his memories of Oakland, he could not help but admit that he would love to play in the Oracle Arena once again.

“The Oracle and Oakland are always a part of our history. And, part of me and my experience and all the memories that I have. I don’t know how possible it is, but if you ask me, of course, we should play at least one game before it’s all said and done back there.”

It would certainly be a fairytale ending for the old guard of Golden State. Change is coming, and one last match at the Oracle would be a fitting end.

The last game Steph and the Warriors played at the Oracle was Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals

There can be no denying that the Oracle Arena is a special place for the Warriors faithful. They spent 47 seasons there, but, the last game there definitely isn’t a fond memory for Steph Curry and co. After all, it was Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, where they lost 114 to 110, handing the game and the NBA Championship to the Toronto Raptors.

The home crowd at Oracle got in one last “WARRIORRRRS” chant after the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/V74PZ11tZo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

Curry won’t be remembering that moment with much fondness. So, it makes sense why he would want to play another game at the arena. All so he can give Oakland one more win.

