“Only Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are handed minutes and confidence!”: Clippers center Serge Ibaka reveals his pessimistic thoughts on being a role player in the NBA

Serge Ibaka believes players like him have to work harder to get their spot back on the team after an injury unlike Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard.

Los Angeles Clippers’ centre Serge Ibaka went down with a back injury earlier this year adding to the long list of sidelined players for the team. The absence of The Klaw and Ibaka cost the Clippers dearly in the playoffs.

Despite starting the season 1-5, at the very bottom of the table in the western conference, Clippers have made a huge comeback. They were on a 7-game win streak before Chicago Bulls snapped it. With a 9-5 record at 6th spot, ahead of city rivals LA Lakers, Paul George is making a case for himself in the MVP race.

Serge is a welcome addition to the team as they miss Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. He underwent back surgery during the offseason. After a successful rehab, he is cleared to play at full capacity for the Clippers.

Ibaka had an interesting take on what it’s like for players not named Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard to make a comeback after missing a season due to injury.

G-League move by Serge Ibaka impressed Clippers coach Ty Lue

In an attempt to clear the air, Ty Lue revealed to the media that he did assign Serge Ibaka to Clippers’ G-League team. As it turns out, the 2019 NBA champion asked for the assignment himself. Although he worked really hard in rehab, his return to the Clippers did not go down very well. In the two games that he played, Ibaka had 0 points, 1 rebound and 5 fouls.

It is rare for 12-year vets to play in the G-league after making a return to the NBA to shake the rust off.

“If I’m fucking Kevin Durant, I can sit out 2 years and come back, I will play. If you’re Serge Ibaka, you have to work your way. Nobdy’s gonna give you shit. It’s been like this since my 1st day in the league.” Serge Ibaka on asking to play in the G-League & work his way back. pic.twitter.com/CRlMAOCYkr — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 17, 2021

However, the comparison he made with All-time greats like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Kawhi Leonard was uncalled for. When the 2014 MVP Kevin Durant made his return to the NBA, it did not look like he came back from a career-threatening injury. He was an MVP front runner last season and led his team to the conference semifinals in the playoffs.

Serge Ibaka says, “If you’re Kawhi or Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry, those kinds of guys they can sit for three years and they’re going to come back. They’re going to give them minutes, they’re going to try to get them their confidence”.

But if you’re not one of those guys, one of those names out there, sometimes you have to work for yourself to go get your confidence because nobody is going to give you that.”

KD has earned this privilege by being the absolute best at what he does. Ibaka’s former teammate came back from the Achilles injury like it never happened. His efficiency from the field has been off the charts. If anything, players like KD, Curry, and Kawhi have earned that kind of confidence from fans and coaches.

