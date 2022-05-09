“Chris Paul: 6 fouls, 5 points; NBA wants LUKA DONCIC”: Skip Bayless speculates that officials are favoring the Dallas Mavericks superstar

The Dallas Mavericks tied the series tonight, among some controversial calls. Skip Bayless thinks Chris Paul was the victim.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have turned things around, the series is now even at 2-2. The teams head to Phoenix to see who comes out on top and takes the series lead.

No matter the outcome of game 5, we have to talk about the rather weird officiating. While we do not mean to say the officials were wrong by any means, we do think some calls were controversial.

In this regard, it is not just our viewpoint but several NBA media personalities and analysts also tend to think so too. Chief amongst them is Skip Bayless.

All you need to know: Chris Paul: 6 fouls, 5 points. NBA wants LUKA, LUKA, LUKA to save the ratings day. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2022

Chris Paul had 6 fouls and 5 points, and the NBA wants Luka Doncic! says, Skip Bayless

The league likes its rising superstars. Luka Doncic will be perhaps its crown jewel for years to come. Today was a classic example of favoring the home team and their superstar.

Chris Paul fouled out in 23 minutes. He put up a measly 5 points and 5 assists. On top of that, the Suns looked toothless in the fourth quarter.

Skip Bayless thinks it is the NBA trying to save its ratings by helping Luka win games. We think that just might be a bit of a stretch.

