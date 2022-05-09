Basketball

“We’re being taught by one of the best point guards ever, Chris Paul, on how to do things”: Jason Kidd takes a subtle dig at CP3 as Luka Doncic and Co drew crucial fouls in Mavericks win

"We’re being taught by one of the best point guards ever, Chris Paul, on how to do things": Jason Kidd takes a subtle dig at CP3 as Luka Doncic and Co drew crucial fouls in Mavericks win
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I never thought I was playing just Michael Jordan, I was playing the Chicago Bulls": When Karl Malone spoke about preparing for the finals in 1998
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We’re being taught by one of the best point guards ever, Chris Paul, on how to do things": Jason Kidd takes a subtle dig at CP3 as Luka Doncic and Co drew crucial fouls in Mavericks win
“We’re being taught by one of the best point guards ever, Chris Paul, on how to do things”: Jason Kidd takes a subtle dig at CP3 as Luka Doncic and Co drew crucial fouls in Mavericks win

We have got ourselves a series with Mavericks-Suns at 2-2, but has this come at…