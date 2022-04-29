“Chris Paul didn’t get that nickname by accident”: NBA Twitter led by LeBron James in awe, as the Point God goes 14/14 and takes Pelicans through to 2nd round

Chris Paul shatters the New Orleans Pelicans’ dream with the game of his life and leads his team to the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Chris Paul’s Suns have done the job on the road. They clinched the series 4-2, which was full of excitement and deserved a Game 7 more than any other series.

Phoenix got a massive boost in the game when Devin Booker, who’d earlier in the series injured his hamstring, started the match in Smoothie King Center on Thursday.

Also read:‘Clowns banter about Steph Curry not showing up in big games!’: Draymond Green claps back at critics questioning Warriors star in clutch moments

It was the 3 guys that helped the Suns go 2-up in the series who again showed up for them again to settle the series for good. Among Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and CP3 there were 73 points, 15 rebounds, 14 assists, and 4 steals.

But what the Point God did in the game was just perfection extraordinaire.

Chris Paul’s 14th shot.

Chris Paul’s 14th make. CP3’s historic night cap in #PhantomCam. pic.twitter.com/I1qO05qg4D — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Chris Paul goes 100% for his 33-points, NBA Twitter including LeBron James goes wild

There’s a reason why Paul despite not having a Championship is in the talks to be the GOAT point guard. He showed it why in Game 6 going for 33-points, 8-assists, 5-rebounds, and a steal, but that’s not it.

The man shot 100% with 14/14 field goals, 1/1 from the 3-point line, and 4/4 from the charity stripe and left everyone watching in awe.

he didn’t get that nickname by accident. — Point Wob (@WorldWideWob) April 29, 2022

WAIT CHRIS PAUL WENT 14-14?!?!??? Yeah… he point GOD — The Ray Allen of Cornhole (@RyanTweetsss) April 29, 2022

Chris Paul performance tonight couldn’t have been more perfect! It’s amazing watching his game. Off to the next round #RallyTheValley — Kota Bruhh💜 (@therealbmd85) April 29, 2022

All Suns fans to CP3 pic.twitter.com/9oJ8mNnk0l — Nash (@Fire_Sarver) April 29, 2022

Even King James couldn’t help but appreciate his pal.

Also, that’s an NBA record for most FGs made without missing.

Phoenix Suns‘ Chris Paul sets NBA postseason record for most field-goals made without a miss: 14 for 14. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2022

Also read: “If LeBron James is doing what he’s doing, I got hope”: DeMar DeRozan on how he expects to age as a player