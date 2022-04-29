Basketball

“Chris Paul didn’t get that nickname by accident”: NBA Twitter led by LeBron James in awe, as the Point God goes 14/14 and takes Pelicans through to 2nd round

"Chris Paul didn’t get that nickname by accident": NBA Twitter led by LeBron James in awe, as the Point God goes 14/14 and takes Pelicans through to 2nd round
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"If LeBron James is doing what he's doing, I got hope": DeMar DeRozan on how he expects to age as a player
Next Article
“76ers are going to get swept by Miami Heat”: Drake talks trash to Joel Embiid following blowout Raptors loss in Game 6
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake": Kendrick Perkins can't get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals
“James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake”: Kendrick Perkins can’t get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors went back and forth in a hard-fought series and…