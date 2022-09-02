Chris Paul emulates LeBron James by spending $1 million to compete in the NBA at age 37

Suns star Chris Paul is similar to LeBron James in more categories than just age

Chris Paul may still be producing at a high level. But the fact of the matter is, that he is in the final stage of his career.

He is 37 years old, a time when most NBA players, even legends, choose to call it quits. A time when you know, you can feel the player’s retirement in the air. They’re scoring about 15 points, per game on 20 minutes a game at best. And yet, here he is.

We’re not saying CP3 has yet another half a decade in him. We’re just saying that we don’t talk about his longevity enough. And that there has to be some sort of a reason for it. And evidently, there is.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports once revealed a key little habit of Paul’s. And clearly, it is the biggest reason why he has been arguably the best pure point guard in the league to this day.

Chris Paul spends $1 million on his body every single year

At the end of the day, neither Chris Paul nor LeBron James is Superman. So what gives?

Why is it that they’re both 37-years-old, and are still able to perform at their absolute best to this day?

And, as Chris Haynes revealed, Chris Paul has a very similar solution to LeBron James’s. Here is what he had to say on the matter, as per YardBarker.

“He spends about a million a year on body maintenance, ranging from trainers, nutritionists, personal chefs, massage therapists”

Now, we will say most NBA players probably do spend an awful lot on their bodies. But a whole million?

Yeah, after that kind of expense it makes sense as to why this man can keep going so hard at his age.

