Basketball

“Chris Paul gave him a diamond Cartier watch worth at least $20k just to get locked down?”: Reggie Bullock’s return gift to CP3 on his 37th birthday was astounding

“Chris Paul gave him a diamond Cartier watch worth at least $20k just to get locked down?”: How Reggie Bullock returned the gift to CP3 on his 37th birthday
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"She was four years old and had hatred in her face towards me"- Nico Rosberg reveals how a Lewis Hamilton fan gave him his most traumatic experience in his career
Next Article
Dhoni ducks in IPL: How many times Dhoni duck out in IPL history?
NBA Latest Post
“Chris Paul gave him a diamond Cartier watch worth at least $20k just to get locked down?”: How Reggie Bullock returned the gift to CP3 on his 37th birthday
“Chris Paul gave him a diamond Cartier watch worth at least $20k just to get locked down?”: Reggie Bullock’s return gift to CP3 on his 37th birthday was astounding

Chris Paul made similar rookie mistakes every other NBA player makes after coming into the…