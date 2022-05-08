“Chris Paul gave him a diamond Cartier watch worth at least $20k just to get locked down?”: Reggie Bullock’s return gift to CP3 on his 37th birthday was astounding

Chris Paul made similar rookie mistakes every other NBA player makes after coming into the league after the long and tolling hardships of life.

From a life full of all kinds of struggles and difficulties to a life where generations after them wouldn’t have to bother about any financial troubles, athletes come a longer way than most other millionaires of the world. And so, their stories are mesmerizing.

NBA players have countless great stories of how wildly they spent the first crazy amount of money they receive from their first big cheques. And it would never stop to amaze us because stories like that have such purest of joys in them, not many other stories will come close to touching our hearts.

One would think Chris Paul having the highest of IQs in the game would be too smart to do the mainstream stuff done by most of the rookies after making it big coming fresh out of college. But they would be dead wrong.

Chris Paul gifted his diamond Cartier watch to a rookie Reggie Bullock just to see him outplaying him 9-years later on his own birthday

A couple of years ago, in an interview with the Men’s Health Magazine, the Suns‘ guard talked about his worst and the best money spent. Starting with the worst, he talked about how when he got the first $25k, he spent it all on shopping by telling his wife and his friends to buy him particular things from a mall. He also talked about how he foolishly bought a Diamond-studded Cartier watch.

Ironically, the man that CP3 would gift the diamond watch to in 2013, will ascend from being a player with non-title contending teams or a small role player with contenders to an important part of Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks who are facing Paul’s Suns in the Western Conference Semi-finals of 2022.

After shooting lights out for the Mavs since Day 1 of the Playoffs, Reggie Bullock did some things in Game 3 that only a few people can say they have done.

By his lockdown defense, he forced the ever so efficient Point God to turn the ball over 7 times and score just 12 points, assisting just 4 on his 37th birthday. Bullock also scored 15 points on them shooting 4/10 from the perimeter.

