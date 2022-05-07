“Chris Paul had a little too much of LeBron James’ Lobos Tequila before Game 3”: Nick Wright trolls the Point God for a subpar performance on his birthday leading to a Suns’ loss vs Mavs

Chris Paul had a mediocre performance on his birthday, recording a 12/7/4 stat line along with 7 turnovers resulting in the Suns’ Game 3 loss against the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic elevated his game to a different level altogether with Game 3 of the Suns–Mavericks series being played at the American Airlines Center. Putting up 26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals, Chris Paul and co. simply couldn’t stop the Slovenian prodigy from asserting his dominance in the clash.

Monty Williams’ boys didn’t play the elite level of team basketball they have been playing all season long. In fact, all the starters combined for an awful plus-minus of -41. And it was CP3 who had the most forgettable performance of this postseason, resulting in Dallas grabbing a much-needed 103-94 Game 3 win.

The birthday boy, who had only 2 assists and 7 turnovers in the first two periods, finished the night with a subpar stat line – 12 points. 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 55.6% shooting from the field.

Chris Paul has 2 assists and 7 turnovers at the half. pic.twitter.com/k0sbqIqthI — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 7, 2022

NBA Twitter trolls Chris Paul for an ordinary performance in Game 3

As soon as Paul’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter exploded the 37-year-old for his subpar outing.

CP3 takes an L on his birthday pic.twitter.com/Maw4tP2AUn — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 7, 2022

Chris Paul in Game 3 vs. the Mavs pic.twitter.com/6twqj7aw1x — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 7, 2022

Chris Paul gonna have 37 turnovers for his 37th birthday. — Playoff RB (@RyB_311) May 7, 2022

Chris Paul with 7 turnovers?! pic.twitter.com/0D7sqwCGfe — BON (@Gresham2x) May 7, 2022

Chris Paul’s worst birthday of all time? 12 PTS

4 AST

7 TO

– 8

1 technical

75 flops — series is just getting started pic.twitter.com/kgVhYN29uN — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) May 7, 2022

Analyst Nick Wright also commented on Chris’ game, hilariously stating that the veteran guard drank too much Tequilla with LeBron James during his pre-birthday celebrations.

CP3 clearly with a little too much Lobos during his pre-birthday celebration last night. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 7, 2022

With Luka heating up, Chirs Paul can’t afford to have such lackluster performances throughout the remainder of the series.