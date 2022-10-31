HomeSearch

NBA Scoring Leader Luka Doncic Matches Michael Jordan After Torching the Orlando Magic

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Mon Oct 31 2022

Oct 30, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court after the win over the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Is there any way to put brakes on Luka Doncic? In terms of winning, teams have an answer, however, he has been scoring at will. Tonight he put up 44 points without a single turnover.

Oh, and by the way, he is leading the league in scoring. What’s the average over a 6-game span? An eye-popping 36.7 points per game! And funnily enough, he is also averaging 36.7 minutes per game.

And tonight, with his 44 he became the first player in over 36 years to score 30 points in the first six games of the season since Michael Jordan did the same in 1986. Coincidentally, MJ averaged over 37 points per game during that season!


Luka Doncic: The man on a mission and he is emulating Michael Jordan

Luka might not have the same scoring prowess as His Airness but who’s to say he won’t continue scoring at will? Tonight’s performance and particularly the feat of matching Jordan came by half-time. He had 30 points and 3 assists at the half.

He also had a stunning quarter against the Grizzlies a few days ago. How many did he score? 2o. In a quarter.

Tonight, he had zero turnovers and the Mavs are showing signs of life. But the pulse needs to be consistent and despite Doncic’s red-hot streak, he still has a massive flaw in his game.

NBA Scoring leader despite shooting abysmally from 3

The NBA’s scoring leader is putting up video game numbers. While the sample size is small, there is a trend developing that is even more worrying than the scoring.

His 3-point percentage is at a lowly 22.6! Yes, Luka is making only 1/5 of shots from downtown. Worrisome for the Mavs? Definitely.

It was extremely evident against the Thunder just one night ago. He failed to make crucial 3s and it will be something he has to improve.

While it may seem like criticism, we think it is pertinent. Doncic can go up another gear and for all the right reasons, he should. Dallas might as well go and win it all this season. Why wait?

