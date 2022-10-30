“Kyrie Irving Says He’s Not Antisemitic, But His Tweet is Still Up”: Richard Jefferson Calls Out Nets Star While Commentating in the Pacers Game

The world stood against Ye (Kanye West) when he started being public with his anti-Semitic takes recently. But still, there are some weeds in the NBA who support his views and if you don’t already know who are we talking about, you can probably guess. Kyrie Irving it is.

Nobody could have been wrong in this one. Recently, his promotion of the documentary, “Hebrews to N*groes: Wake Up Black America,” drew a lot of backlash on social media for its antisemitic message.

While NBA recently showed its stance against antisemitism and its promoters via a statement, a former Nets player said it blatantly to Irving.

Richard Jefferson broke loose during commentary and criticized Kyrie Irving for his support of an antisemitic documentary

Multiple athletes broke their partnership with any brand the hip-hop industry legend had any associations with, like Aaron Donald and Jalen Brown did with Donda Sports.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving ties a new one. What else do you expect from a flat-earther who also doesn’t mind sharing an Alex Jones conspiracy theory clip?

As the Brooklyn Nets took on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, former champ and Irving’s teammate at Cleveland, Richard Jefferson was on the commentary table and couldn’t help himself and went flagrant with his take on Kyrie’s latest atrocity.

What should NBA do with Kyrie?

Already having missed more than half of last year’s action due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccination, both the Nets and the NBA look cautious with its superstar on this matter.

But just think about 30-year-old Meyers Leonard who doesn’t even have an NBA career anymore because of an antisemitic scandal.

Why should a promoter of a similar kind of racism be let go of without severe consequences? Because of his race, really?

Just a statement, Adam Silver? You can’t be serious.