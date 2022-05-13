“Chris Paul has 31 Points, 17 TURNOVERS, and 15 FOULS in the last FOUR games!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Suns’ Point God seems to have fizzled out against Luka Doncic and co.

NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul and his horrendous performances over the last 4 games against the Mavericks

The Pheonix Suns went on the road tonight, to try and wrap up the series against the Dallas Mavericks. Going up 3-2 at home, the Suns were confident coming into the game. However, Luka Doncic had other plans. The Slovenian Sensation went off for 33 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals.

In comparison, the Suns’ stars forgot how to shine. Devin Booker had 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 turnovers. Chris Paul had 13 points, 4 assists, 5 fouls, and 5 turnovers. This led to a 113-86 for the Mavericks at home, and the series now heads for a Game 7 on Sunday.

After the game, analyst Nick Wright checked the stats for the ‘Point God’ and was shocked by what he discovered.

In a stat that I just had to triple check because it doesn’t seem possible, with a quarter to go, here’s CP3’s numbers over the last 4 games: 31 points

17 turnovers

15 fouls — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 13, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul and his poor performances

CP3, when he retires, is surely going to the Hall of Fame. In his career, CP3 has had a lot of accomplishments but has never won an NBA Championship. The only time he had been to the Finals, the Suns blew a 2-0 lead, and Bucks won their first ring in a long time.

After his performance last night, the series is tied at 3-3, and the Suns look like they’re about to blow another 2-0 lead. NBA Twitter reacted to CP3’s poor showing.

Chris Paul is already the first player ever to blow four 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series. 2-0 vs Spurs in 2008

2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013

2-0 vs Blazers in 2016

2-0 vs Bucks in 2021 He’s one loss away from extending that record. pic.twitter.com/EwsJy20072 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

Chris Paul since the suns went up 2-0 vs the Mavs 8.0 PPG

7.0 AST

4.3 TOV

4.0 Personal Fouls

1-2 Record Doing his best to blow another 2-0 lead pic.twitter.com/kjPpy7HfbU — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) May 12, 2022

Chris Paul since turning 37: 14 baskets

18 turnovers pic.twitter.com/1rKX9KEyn4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

Chris Paul in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/CssdJAYmnG — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 13, 2022

Chris Paul in the last 3 games: pic.twitter.com/UCcvDRVQVA — MegaZane5 (@MegaZane5) May 13, 2022

If the Suns want to make their way back to the Conference Finals, CP3 needs to show up in Game 7 and silence the doubters. Without his veteran leadership, the Suns struggle, as can be seen in the 3 games in Dallas.