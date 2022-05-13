“Suns look like a non-playoff team tonight! Chris Paul is looking like Cliff Paul!”: Skip Bayless goes after the 2021 Finalists for their lackluster performance in Game 6

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless mocks the Pheonix Suns and Chris Paul in particular after they go down 60-45 in the first half of Game 6

The Phoenix Suns are on the road tonight, as they make their way to Dallas for Game 6. After their dominant Game 5 performance, it looked like the Suns would come in tonight and seal the deal. The series was looking so one-sided that many people, including Skip Bayless, bet on Chris Paul and co.

I’ve got CP3 tonight. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 12, 2022

However, things didn’t start as people expected tonight. Luka Doncic went for 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the first 24 minutes itself. Jalen Brunson added 10 points, whereas Reggie Bullock added another 13.

On the other hand, Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 13 points on 5/11 shooting from the field. They turned the ball over 6 times as well.

Coming on the road for a close-out game, you cannot expect your stars to play this way. Skip Bayless talked about the same with a tweet during halftime.

“Chris Paul or Cliff Paul?”: Skip Bayless roasts Suns’ star

The Pheonix Suns, in the first half, looked like they didn’t know what they were doing on the floor. The 2021 NBA Finalists were sloppy with the ball, turning it over 10 times. This is not on brand with Suns basketball, and that was shaking up their entire offense. After shooting over 50% from the field the entire playoffs, they were held to just 42.9% shooting from the floor.

Skip Bayless talked about the same, as he put out a tweet in frustration.

In a shock to me, the Phoenix Suns look like a non-playoff team tonight in a closeout game at Dallas. Chris Paul might as well be Cliff Paul. Oh, well, on to Game 7. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2022

The Suns would hope that their stars show up in the second half. With Chris Paul and D.Book misfiring, the Suns do not have a chance to close the series tonight. If the second half is a repeat of the first half, we may have ourselves the first Game 7 of the 2022 playoffs on Saturday.