“Chris Paul is too unselfish at times, he needs to think ‘score’ first”: Jamal Crawford has a suggestion for the Point God amid his dip in form and the slander on social media

Chris Paul is struggling to find his footing in the second round after showing why he’s the Point God in the regular season and 1st round.

Like most other postseasons, several in the NBA community would be hoping for it to end with Chris Paul lifting his first Larry O’Brien Trophy. But that like most other seasons might end in disappointment for the Point God.

However it’s the NBA Playoffs, you never always get what you wish or deserve. After losing the Finals last season and being the top seed in the West this season, CP3 and his Phoenix Suns team are on the verge of elimination in just the second round of the 2022 Playoffs.

After blowing away the Suns 110-80 in Game 5 in Phoenix, the 12x All-Star and his team visited Dallas, looking to close it out in Game 6. Rather, they found themselves in a similar situation to Mavs were in the game before and lost the game 113-86.

And Paul, having performed not so well most of this series, must need to step up if he wins it all.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, and 3.7 TOV in this series. That’s his 3rd lowest PTS average in a series in his entire career, his 5th lowest AST average in a series, and Tied for his 4th highest TOV average in a series. — Playoff RB (@RyB_311) May 13, 2022



Amid his scoring as well as play-making slump, he has a suggestion from one of the best easy-going and iso scorers of all time.

Jamal Crawford has a suggestion for Chris Paul amid heavy criticism on social media.

Former 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year and 20-year-veteran, Jamal Crawford, who played mostly off the bench his entire career and scored almost 20,000 points while doing so, replied to a fan’s tweet on Twitter who asked this.

Why Chris Paul playing like that? https://t.co/g0Z9TA7Y8m — FLEX THE OSCAR SLAPPER (@_FlexAlexander) May 13, 2022

Jamal’s reply.

He’s too unselfish at times. Needs to think “ score” first. Then the rest opens up after that. https://t.co/Cq2qVtWFxG — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 13, 2022

Some went to CP3 slander as soon as the match was over.

Chris Paul tonight: 7pts (2-4fg, 1-2 3pt)

2reb

3ast 4 turnovers Point GOD — (@OnBallSteph) May 13, 2022

Chris Paul in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/CssdJAYmnG — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 13, 2022

In a stat that I just had to triple check because it doesn’t seem possible, with a quarter to go, here’s CP3’s numbers over the last 4 games: 31 points

17 turnovers

15 fouls — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 13, 2022

CP3 been looking like father time caught up to him as soon as he turned 37 — MegaZane5 (@MegaZane5) May 13, 2022

If the Mavericks somehow pull it off and win Game 7, it might be the last time Paul gets this close to a ring, as every team in the West will be far better than they were this season and the Suns will be way down in title contention.

