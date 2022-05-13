“Chris Paul is worth $135 million, but once had to scrap and hustle for shoes!”: Suns star talks about what he had to do to get some sneakers to ball out in back in the day

Ever since he was drafted in 2005, Phoenix Suns Point Guard Chris Paul has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA.

As a result, CP3 has been rewarded with big paychecks and is one of the highest-earning NBA players of all time. The Point God earns around 30 million dollars a year currently in salary alone. Paul also brings in a considerable income through his various endorsement deals and investments.

Paul has secured the bag for his career and has secured himself and his family financially. Chris Paul stands to earn around 350 million dollars in career totals, as his current contract expires. This would take him to the top 10 of all-time in the NBA in terms of career earnings.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the former Wake Forest alum. The North Carolina native comes from humble belongings and has always been true to his roots.

How did CP3 earn spare change to buy basketball shoes as a kid?

In a Player’s Tribune article, Paul reveals that his grandfather owned a service station and was the first African-American to do so in North Carolina. Paul goes on to say that he and his siblings used to work for their grandfather at the service station every summer.

It was there that Paul practiced the art of hustling and finessing people for some spare change. When clients asked CP3 to get their vehicles filled for a certain sum, Paul would fill it to a figure close to the sum and say that the tank is filled to the brim.

Paul reminisces this and says “We had our little hustle down perfect. This was in the days of cash-only. So we were dealing with round numbers”. Often, because he was a kid, the client would let him keep the remaining change.

Racking up such spare change was how Paul and his siblings got basketball shoes or anything else they wanted. This story is indicative of CP3’s background and shows a true hustler’s mentality, something that translates to his game.

Paul credits his grandfather for a huge part of his growth as a person. In a fitting tribute and as a memoir to his days hustling in his grandfather’s gas station, CP3 started a foundation in his grandfather’s honor.

As the adage goes, staying rooted is key to one’s success and CP3 sure seems to have earned it.

