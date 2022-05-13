Basketball

“Chris Paul is worth $135 million, but once had to scrap and hustle for shoes!”: Suns star talks about what he had to do to get some sneakers to ball out in back in the day

"Chris Paul is worth $135 million, but once had to scrap and hustle for shoes!": Suns star talks about what he had to do to get some sneakers to ball out in back in the day
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"Keeping LeBron James just to sell tickets? Really, Jeanie Buss?!": Skip Bayless hits out at Lakers and their superstar as 2022 NBA season approaches
Next Article
"I'd give Rudy Gobert three attempts to block my dunk": A 50-year old Shaquille O'Neal offers an interesting proposition to Jazz's big man
NBA Latest Post
"I'd give Rudy Gobert three attempts to block my dunk": A 50-year old Shaquille O'Neal offers an interesting proposition to Jazz's big man
“I’d give Rudy Gobert three attempts to block my dunk”: A 50-year old Shaquille O’Neal offers an interesting proposition to Jazz’s big man

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is in no mood to duel with Jazz center Rudy Gobert…