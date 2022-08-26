Basketball

Chris Paul’s high basketball IQ extends to the financial world as he owns a piece of a $1.5 billion company

Chris Paul's high basketball IQ extends to the financial world as he owns a piece of a $1.5 billion company
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I’m a Williams driver”: $1 Million a year Alex Albon to break ties with Red Bull after signing multi-year new contract
Next Article
"Sign of GREAT sports person": Michael Vaughan hails Ben Stokes for scoring 29th half-century vs South Africa in Manchester Test
NBA Latest Post
Chris Paul's high basketball IQ extends to the financial world as he owns a piece of a $1.5 billion company
Chris Paul’s high basketball IQ extends to the financial world as he owns a piece of a $1.5 billion company

Veteran NBA point guard Chris Paul has built an empire worth $160M, with investments in…