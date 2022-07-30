Kyrie Irving’s mammoth $90M net worth stems from shrewd investment in $2.1 billion food brand

Nets guard Kyrie Irving has made a fortune worth $90M with his magician-like skills on the hardwood, with investments in sports, electronics, and consultancy.

While he may be controversy’s favorite child, Kyrie Irving has made quite the living through his NBA career. The first pick in the 2011 draft, Uncle Drew, is box office, courtesy of his exceptional ball handling skills and ability to finish at the rim.

The former ROTY hit the shot of shots in one of the greatest NBA Finals in 2016, helping the Cavaliers come back from a 3-1 deficit. Post his stint in Cleveland, Irving has made headlines more for his off-court antics, with his anti-vaccination stance being the most recent.

During his free agency in the 2019-20 season, Irving signed a 4-years $136M deal with the Brooklyn Nets. In his 3-seasons with the Nets till now, the seven-time All-Star has played only 103 out of the 226 games, even landing up losing $11M on his contract due to this.

Also read: “Kyrie 9s are not what Kyrie Irving fans deserve!”: NBA sneaker fans sound off as Nike damn near botches 6’2″ Nets star’s last sneaker

Nonetheless, the former champion continues to make a bank with his endorsements and investments, leading to an estimated net worth of $90M.

Kyrie Irving’s top-6 investments.

The Nets guard currently has $36M on his contract as he enters the final season of his contract. One of the most polarizing figures, Irving’s ability to draw footfalls in the arenas is noteworthy, making him one of the most marketable players for top brands.

Noting the same, Irving has made some lumpsum investments in his career, which include many billion-dollar industries. It’s been a while now since the former Cavs superstar has been advocating veganism, even going on to invest in the company Beyond Meat, estimated at a reported $2.1 billion.

Kai also has a stake in the wearables electronics giant Skull Candy, coupled with his returns for the iconic Uncle Drew character he built with cola company Pepsi.

Kyrie Irving is the NBA’s most underrated investor. In 9 years, he’s hit a net worth of $90M. THREAD: Kyrie’s 6 best investments pic.twitter.com/ANwi7FcP7J — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

The Nets pay Kyrie well. He’s currently on a 4 year $136.5M contract. Before NY changed their mandates, Kyrie was losing $381,200 per game not played. — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

Kyrie is reported to make over $18M a year from his endorsements. Some of them include:

• Pepsi

• Footlocker

• Eastbay

• Nike

• PSD Underwear

• 2K Sports

• Skullcandy

• Panini pic.twitter.com/mNTSYAWuQU — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

So how’d Kyrie amass such a fortune? Kyrie’s 6 Best Investments 👇 — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

5. Beyond Meat Kyrie invested in @BeyondMeat right before they went public 3 years ago. He entered this round along with:

– Deandre Jordan

– Chris Paul

– Maya Moore

– JJ Reddick The stock went from $25 at IPO to over $200 in one year. — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

4. Uncle Drew Kyrie has partial ownership of his fictional character “Uncle Drew”. He earns kickbacks from Pepsi along with the 2018 movie @UncleDrewFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZHjlzwlzQ6 — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

3. SkullCandy Upon their partnership in 2016, Kyrie was provided an equity stake as well. Less than a year later, @skullcandy was acquired giving Kyrie a nice payday. — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

2. Nike Kyrie is earning $5-10M/year with @Nike. His signature shoe line produces enough royalties to set his family up for life. pic.twitter.com/Gt7YKZijFL — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

1. KAI Eleven Consulting A venture capital group assisting underrepresented entrepreneurs across many fields. Kyrie’s first investment was a $500,000 seed investment for Fleeting, a black-owned commercial trucking company. — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

Bonus) Kyrie’s Philanthropy Some charitable acts:

• Paid tuition for 9 college students

• Bought a home for George Floyd’s family

• Donated $300,000 to City Harvest

• Brought clean water to a Pakistani Village

• Provided $1.5M to WNBA players pic.twitter.com/qvgkrKwMbz — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 10, 2022

Also read: “Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving, or Anthony Davis”: StatMuse reveals who is LeBron James’ best teammate