“Chris Rock targets Kyrie Irving during a live concert in Brooklyn”: The veteran comedian slams the Nets star for his anti-vaccination stand

Veteran comedian and Hollywood actor Chris Rock took a dig at Kyrie Irving in light of the latter’s anti-vaccination stand. The Emmy award winner did an opening segment for the Strokes at the venue Brooklyn Steel.

Chris Rock has been a big advocate of the COVID-19 vaccination. Thus it was a matter of time before he spoke about the Kyrie Irving situation. Having been raised in Brooklyn, Rock wasn’t very appreciative of Irving’s stance on the situation.

Some of the major cities in the USA had come up with a strict mandate regarding COVID-19 vaccination. These cities include New York and San Francisco that would not allow their players to practice or play home games if not vaccinated.

Thus Irving, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, needed to obey the mandate if he wanted to suit up for the games. However, the former champion felt that the city’s mandate was a violation of his rights. Irving decided to take a stance against the mandate, which he found unjust.

Also read: “Y’all got Kyrie Irving thinking he’s Morpheus!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Stephon Marbury and other legends putting the Nets superstar’s boycott and Instagram post on a pedestal

Irving’s stance has found him a critic in Hollywood actor Chris Rock, who recently slammed the Nets star for his anti-vaccination stance.

Chris Rock curses Kyrie Irving during a concert in light of his anti-vaccination stand.

It seems like Irving doesn’t have many takers for his stance against New York City’s new COVID-19 mandate. The Nets guard has been at the receiving end of a lot of heat. During a recent concert in Brooklyn, veteran comedian Chris Rock took a shot at Irving for his anti-vaccination stand.

“Where’s my anti-vaxxers at?” said the Grown Ups actor. “You dumb, Kyrie motherf*****”

Posing a question to the crowd, Chris Rock said: “Where’s my anti-vaxxers at?” Though NYC’s vaccine mandate requires those who attend shows to have gotten the jab, some people in the audience cheered, to which Rock said: “You dumb, Kyrie motherf*cker!” https://t.co/DfGtmdBEtz — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 4, 2021

Rock, who is an ardent hoops fan, had urged fans to get the jab. Having suffered from the pandemic, the comedian understood the gravity of the situation.

“Trust me you don’t want this,” he said. “Get vaccinated.”

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

During the initial wave of the pandemic, Rock promoted testing, mask-wearing, and social distancing at the city’s daily briefings on the subject. During an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Rock revealed he was so petrified of COVID-19, he used his celebrity status to skip the line and get the vaccine.

Also read: “I think the message is that the team itself supports vaccinations”: New York Governor Kathy Hochul applauds the Nets for barring Kyrie Irving from playing the current NBA season

Though Rock might be right in his views about getting the vaccine, singling out Irving in front of an audience doesn’t seem right. There are many popular athletes yet to get vaccinated.