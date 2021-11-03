“Y’all got Kyrie Irving thinking he’s Morpheus!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Stephon Marbury and other legends putting the Nets superstar’s boycott and Instagram post on a pedestal

Kyrie Irving posts a Morpheus pic on Instagram without any captions, inciting rumors about whether or not the Nets star returns.

On 1st November, Kyrie Irving posts a picture of Morpheus from the “The Matrix” trilogy. Kyrie has been away from his team Brooklyn Nets due to his unvaccinated status.

In situation like this, posting a Morpheus pic without any context or caption has led fans to their own interpretations. It is not the first time Kyrie Irving has given entertaining material to media.

NBA former player Stephon Marbury showed his support to Kyrie’s post on Instagram by commenting “it’s bigger than basketball.” Ex NBA player Rod Strickland also showed his support.

Y’all got Kyrie thinking he Morpheus smh pic.twitter.com/Gh92Ecup3R — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) November 1, 2021

Also Read: “Kevin Durant needs James Harden the most amid Kyrie Irving’s absence”: Kendrick Perkins addresses Harden’s struggles with the new officiating and why the superstar needs to ease some pressure off KD

What is the significance of Kyrie Irving posting a picture of Morpheus?

In the “Matrix” Trilogy, Morpheus is a very important character and a leader who helps Neo (the protagonist) to find the truth and leave a life of lies. This post can be interpreted in that context, given Kyrie’s stance against covid vaccination.

According to New York govt mandates, players has to be vaccinated in order to play games in New York. To not to disturb the flow of the team, Brooklyn Nets decided to keep him away from the team indefinitely.

A group of protesters showed support for Kyrie chanting, “No vaccine mandate, stand with Kyrie” infront of the Barclay Center before the Brooklyn Nets home opener.

Kyrie Irving has been ridiculed before for thinking the earth is flat. He made the news back in 2017 when he demanded to be traded by Cleveland Cavaliers, not willing to continue playing with Lebron James.

This year in January, Kyrie went absent without any notice and missed 7 games.

Also Read – “Ernie Johnson, we know you’re hurting, take your time coming back, brother”: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith pay tribute after the passing of Michael Johnson