Basketball

“Y’all got Kyrie Irving thinking he’s Morpheus!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Stephon Marbury and other legends putting the Nets superstar’s boycott and Instagram post on a pedestal

"Y'all got Kyrie Irving thinking he's Morpheus!": NBA Twitter reacts to Stephon Marbury and other legends putting the Nets superstar's boycott and Instagram post on a pedestal
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
“Ernie Johnson, we know you’re hurting, take your time coming back, brother”: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith pay tribute after the passing of Michael Johnson
Next Article
“It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful”: Chris Paul expresses his true emotions after passing Steve Nash to become the 3rd highest assists leader in NBA history
NBA Latest Post
“It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful”: Chris Paul expresses his true emotions after passing Steve Nash to become the 3rd highest assists leader in NBA history
“It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful”: Chris Paul expresses his true emotions after passing Steve Nash to become the 3rd highest assists leader in NBA history

Recording 18 assists in the Suns’ 112-100 win over the Pelicans, Chris Paul passes legend,…