Basketball

“Chris Webber wanted to have a Big 3 with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant”: 5x All-Star wanted to play for the LA Lakers over the Sacramento Kings

"Chris Webber wanted to have a Big 3 with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant": 5x All-Star wanted to play for the LA Lakers over the Sacramento Kings
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Test was canceled for IPL": Michael Vaughan slams BCCI as Indian cricketers start traveling to the UAE for IPL 2021
Next Article
Aiden Markram IPL: South African batsman replaces Dawid Malan at Punjab Kings for IPL 2021
Latest Posts