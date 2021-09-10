“Allen Iverson was a better athlete than even Michael Jordan!”: Chris Webber heaps controversial, yet massive praise onto the shoulder of the 76ers legend

Chris Webber lavishes some massive praise onto his former teammate with the Philadelphia 76ers, Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson is arguably one of the most underrated players of all time.

The man was listed at 6’0” by the NBA. But, let’s be honest, he was barely 5’11” on a good day. And yet, he made the knees of even the top defenders in the league quake during his hay-day.

He wasn’t even one of those players that took time to adjust to the league’s quality. In fact, he was so good from the get-go, he earned Michael Jordan’s respect from the very first game they played together.

But, you already knew that. So how about we talk about yet another legend who was from MJ’s era. Someone who was actually compared to His Airness, to the point where he took it personal.

Let’s talk about Chris Webber and his thoughts on Allen Iverson.

Chris Webber says Allen Iverson is the most athletic basketball player he has ever seen

Chris Webber may not be as remembered as some of the other greats, but the man was a beast in his own right. As we said before, this man was so good in his prime, that he was even being compared to Michael Jordan. So, needless to say, he is probably one of the more qualified people on this planet to talk about basketball greats.

And well, when the topic of Allen Iverson came up in a recent interview with the Athletic, here is what he said.

“A.I. is the best athlete that I’ve ever seen in my life. Period. He’s the best player I’ve ever played with. Period.” – Chris Webber

(Via @TheAthletic ) pic.twitter.com/47OqmC5qSu — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 9, 2021

Best athlete?

Allen Iverson had some incredible hops and agility, yes. But this man competed with Michael Jordan. That is a player who literally had his shoe called “Air Jordan” named after his athleticism.

But, perhaps that is a testament to how amazing a player Allen Iverson was in his prime. And, in our opinion at least, he will always be the greatest undersized player of all time.

