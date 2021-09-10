Basketball

“Kobe Bryant could have played out his entire career in Washington!”: How Hall-of-Famer Chris Webber impeded Black Mamba from getting drafted by the Washington Bullets

"Kobe Bryant could have played out his entire career in Washington!": How Hall-of-Famer Chris Webber impeded Black Mamba from getting drafted by the Washington Bullets
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"The rumors are true... I wanted Max Kellerman off the show": Stephen A Smith explains his controversial decision to have his co-host taken off of First Take
Next Article
"We're definitely not friends anymore": DeAndre Jordan makes a shocking statement about his relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after joining LeBron James and the Lakers
Latest Posts