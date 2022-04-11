Basketball

“Chuck, I will babysit your grandson for 30 minutes if the Nets lose to the Heat”: Shaquille O’Neal offers his daycare services to grandpa Barkley

"Chuck, I will babysit your grandson for 30 minutes if the Nets lose to the Heat": Shaquille O'Neal offers his daycare services to grandpa Barkley
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Him being off so much is not normal at all"- Aston Martin concerned about Sebastian Vettel after a disastrous Australian GP
Next Article
DRX vs ZETA Division: DRX annihilate ZETA Division in the opening match of VCT Master's Reykjavik
NBA Latest Post
"Chuck, I will babysit your grandson for 30 minutes if the Nets lose to the Heat": Shaquille O'Neal offers his daycare services to grandpa Barkley
“Chuck, I will babysit your grandson for 30 minutes if the Nets lose to the Heat”: Shaquille O’Neal offers his daycare services to grandpa Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal volunteers to babysit Charles Barkley’s grandson if the Brooklyn Nets lose to the…