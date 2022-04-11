“Chuck, I will babysit your grandson for 30 minutes if the Nets lose to the Heat”: Shaquille O’Neal offers his daycare services to grandpa Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal volunteers to babysit Charles Barkley’s grandson if the Brooklyn Nets lose to the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Charles Barkley being back on Sunday’s edition of Inside the NBA only made us realize how much we missed The Chuckster. The latest episode of the award-winning show also marked the return of veteran host Ernie Johnson while Kenny Smith couldn’t make it due to a stomach illness.

Nevertheless, Chuck and Shaq were in no mood to give The Jet a pass, calling him out for faking an illness to have a couple of days off. It was a busy day for the NBA, having umpteen games lineup as they look to close out the regular season soon.

This year also marks the second edition of the play-in tournament, having had a successful debut. In what nobody would have ever imagined, the Brooklyn Nets are in this year’s play-in game. Nonetheless, the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still considered one of the favorites to win it all.

Recently, Barkley made a bold prediction stating that the Nets would beat the Miami Heat if the two met in the playoffs.

Shaquille O’Neal wants to don the role of a babysitter.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley never fail to give us a laugh with their entertaining antics. The two Hall of Famers have revolutionized television broadcasting. Sunday’s edition of Inside the NBA saw the two reuniting after March Madness.

With the regular season about to end, one would expect the two veterans to put forward their predictions for the postseason, and they didn’t disappoint. With the Nets cementing their position as the seventh seed, Barkley proclaimed full faith in the abilities of Durant and Irving.

Calling them the best 1v1 players in the league, Barkley predicted that the Nets would beat the first seed Miami Heat if they met in the playoffs. Though we didn’t have a guaranteeeee from The Chuckster, he had a bet with Shaq, who was ready to sit the former’s grandson if Barkley lost the bet.

“If you lose your bet, I get to babysit your grandson for 30 minutes.” @SHAQ bet Chuck that the Heat would beat the Nets if they meet in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/qOxYpPL1lG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2022

The Big Diesel’s fondness for children is no secret videos of Shaq fulfilling the wishes of the less fortunate often surface on the internet. The Lakers legend also has a foundation to help the needy. His Shaq A Claus initiative of gifting children on Christmas is heartwarming.

With Shaq wanting to babysit Barkley’s grandson, the latter wants to make sure that his little one is in a crappy mood when handed over to the Diesel.