“I would not want to play Brooklyn personally, they can singlehandedly win 4 out of 7 games”: Charles Barkley terms the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as scary

NBA legend Charles Barkley believes no team wants to see the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, adding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the two best iso players.

The Nets have officially clinched the seventh seed and will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the play-in tournament. The unstoppable duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the team in winning all the crucial games towards the season’s end.

Steve Nash and co will now have two chances with home advantage to get to the playoffs. Though they are yet to get past the play-in tournament, many believe the Nets are championship contenders. No team wants to face the offensive powerhouse of Durant and Irving in the first round.

Something that Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley echoes as well. The Sixers MVP feels the Nets have the two best players in most of their matchups in the playoffs, barring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum.

The Chuckster terms the Nets a scary opposition to face in the upcoming postseason.

Charles Barkley calls Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving the two best 1v1 players.

While Barkley seconds Shaquille O’Neal’s take of Giannis being the best player today, he is confident nobody can get the better of Durant and Irving in a 1v1 matchup. If the Nets defeat the Cavs, they would be facing the defending champions in the first round.

One can expect a rematch from last year’s eastern conference semi-finals. Having lost to the Bucks last season by a whisker, KD and Irving are coming for revenge. In a recent segment of Inside the NBA, analyst Barkley had the following to say about the Nets.

“Brooklyn to me in every series unless you take Giannis, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn’s gonna have the two best players in every series. So they got a chance, I would not want to play Brooklyn personally, they’re scary. Giannis is the best player in the league but the two best unstoppable 1v1 players in the NBA today are Kyrie Irving and KD. They can singlehandedly win four games out of seven.”

“Kyrie Irving and KD, they can singlehandedly win 4 games out of 7.” Chuck breaks down the Nets’ postseason outlook. pic.twitter.com/VC46pzCphq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 10, 2022

With reports of Ben Simmons returning in the first round of the playoffs, the Nets get a powerhouse on the defensive end of schemes. The addition of Andre Drummond and Seth Curry has been fruitful for the organization.

If Simmons manages to make a comeback, a series against the Sixers is something every hoop fan wants to see.