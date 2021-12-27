Basketball

“Chuck punched Shaq then ran after that”: When Charles Barkley jokingly hit Shaquille O’Neal while presenting Inside the NBA on TNT some years back

Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"A triple-double doesn't mean the player played well": Stan van Gundy indirectly criticized Russell Westbrook after another middling outing in a Lakers loss
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Chuck punched Shaq then ran after that”: When Charles Barkley jokingly hit Shaquille O’Neal while presenting Inside the NBA on TNT some years back

The legendary love-hate chemistry between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal is unique in sports broadcasting.…