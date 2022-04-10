“Chuck would DEFINITELY lick the beater!”: Shaquille O’Neal ROASTS Charles Barkley’s love for eating while baking brownies on the Late Show

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal finds yet another way to roast Charles Barkley on live television while being on the Late Show

Shaquille O’Neal is an absolute riot.

Despite being one of the meanest players during his time in the NBA, since then, the man apparently has an undying hunger for fun… and money of course. Jesus Christ, can that man endorse!

Getting to fun here, part of Shaq’s brand of it also includes roasting one Charles Barkley. Frankly, it could be on the topic of anything at all, from his lack of rings, to how many dinuts he likes to eat.

Recently, Shaq was on The Late Show where he was baking… for some reason. But, while you’d think that this segment was just wholesome and nothing else, the Diesel found a way to surpass expectations, as he always does.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal says Charles Barkley would lick the chocolate of a beater

A little confused by what we mean here?

Well, how about we give you some context? Take a gander at the wild clip in the tweet below.

I love Shaq ❤️ https://t.co/NSM0UT78k7 — Nurses Against Dick Pics. 🇺🇦 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) April 5, 2022

Yep. There you have it. It was just another joke about Charles Barkley’s love for eating sweet stuff.

But damn, Shaq never eats the chocolate of the beater? Personally, I eat at least a bit of it. Otherwise, it feels like so much of the chocolate goes to waste.

And the kicker here is… I don’t even like chocolate.

So, yes, as you’d expect, I sympathize with the Chuckster on this one.

