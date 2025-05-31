“City Will Burn”: Superfan Gary Vee Reveals Importance of Championship to Knicks Fans as Jalen Brunson and Co Face Game 6

New York Knicks fans are a different breed. The excitement they share for the sport and the passion they bleed at Madison Square Garden is unmatched. The Knicks making it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years has the city on the brink of exploding. Imagine if they won it all.

Advertisement

That was the topic that acclaimed author and Knicks superfan Gary Vee spoke about during a recent interview on The OGs program with NBA legend Udonis Haslem. “When the Knicks are cooking, it’s good for basketball,” said Vee.

This prompted Haslem to ask the well-known businessman whether the Knicks’ current superstar, Jalen Brunson, is a Top 5 Knick of all time. Vee entertained the idea, but doesn’t think the 28-year-old is in the running yet. “Willis, Walt, Ewing, Bernard, he’s not there yet. I think Brunson getting to the Finals will do it,” stated Vee.

Haslem wondered if the Villanova alum would earn that title if he won New York a title. “If he wins a title? Yes. 100%,” he answered. This prompted Vee to reveal a conversation he had with Karl Anthony-Towns about what bringing a chip to the City That Never Sleeps would mean.

“I was with KAT personally. I said, ‘KAT you have no idea what happens in this town if you win a championship.'” Vee mentioned how certain NY athletes, like Giants icon Victor Cruz, walk around New York like a God because they won the great state a championship. “

Victor Cruz walks around like he’s a god. John Starks walks around New York as a God and he didn’t win a title. We just got to the Finals,” Vee added.

It’s hard not to see his point. When MSG is rocking, the NBA is on a different tier of excitement. Whether it’s an incredible moment or a shocking heartbreak. Vee knows this better than anyone, which is why he argued that New York is the GOAT city.

“New York is arguably the most important city in the entire world,” he said. “You win a championship for a sport that is most in the blood of that city that has not won one in 50 years. That’s a statue.I think this city will burn to the ground if the Knicks can win this.”

The Knicks themselves still have a difficult road if they want to achieve the impossible this year. They won a crucial Game 5 to push their ECF series with the Pacers to a Game 6. If Brunson, KAT, and the rest of the Knickerbockers want to help give supersfans like Vee something to celebrate, they’ll need to be razor sharp.

Is it impossible? No. But the path will be a difficult one.